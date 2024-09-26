Three Elite +$10M Oceanfront Caribbean Investment Properties: Dorado, PR

Dorado, is the unequivocial crown jewel of Puerto Rico's luxury real estate market, offering the most exclusive beachfront properties in the Caribbean.
Nestled along the sparkling shores of the Atlantic, this prestigious coastal town has become synonymous with opulence, attracting discerning buyers from around the world.
Renowned for its exclusive gated communities, world-class resorts, and championship golf courses, Dorado offers a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance.
From breathtaking ocean views to direct access to pristine beaches, properties here promise not only a tranquil escape but also a savvy investment in one of Puerto Rico’s most sought-after locations.
Luxury real estate seekers and elite investors will find a rare opportunity in Costa de Oro - "The Gold Coast", a prime land portfolio in the heart of Dorado, Puerto Rico.
Priced at $28M, this 25,501 sq. ft. property is strategically located next to the renowned Dorado Beach Hotel & Resort and Ritz Carlton's exclusive Dorado Beach East, offering unparalleled access to some of the most coveted beachfronts in the Caribbean.
This portfolio includes , offering flexibility for further development or maintaining current operations. The property currently consists of 24 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms across a mix of 18 short-term rental units and leased restaurant spaces.
Investors have the potential to rezone the land for a larger mixed-use development, envisioning projects like a luxury 300-room hotel or a residential complex featuring up to 120 units.
Costa de Oro presents a compelling proposition for those seeking a stable return on investment, supported by Dorado’s thriving tourism industry and its proximity to world-class dining, shopping, and leisure activities.
Parcels A: 8,610 sq. ft. (11 short-term rental units)
Parcels B: 12,467 sq. ft. (three restaurants)
Parcels C: 4,424 sq. ft. (7 short-term rentals + restaurant)
*Image Rendering Disclaimer:
The renderings presented in this MLS listing/marketing flyer are artistic representations of a potential mixed-use development. These images are intended for illustrative purposes only and may not accurately reflect the final design or features of the project. Prospective buyers and interested parties are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with professionals to verify all details and ensure the design and project meet their specific requirements.
Once a plantation, Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico is now a private retreat inspired by the legacy of its original developer, Laurance S. Rockefeller.
Laurance Spelman Rockefeller (May 26, 1910 – July 11, 2004) was an American businessman, financier, philanthropist, and conservationist. Rockefeller was the third son of John D. Rockefeller Jr.
Wiki
Set Apart From the World at Our Dorado Puerto Rico Resort: Somewhere between idyllic and perfection sits a Puerto Rico resort of such intimate luxury and rare character that it calls to those who believe every journey should be a voyage of discovery. Our oceanfront resort in Puerto Rico is one of Puerto Rico’s most exclusive luxury resorts. With its serene coastline, private residences, spa sanctuary and a harmonious sense of place that blends masterfully into the natural surroundings, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, invites guests to arrive spellbound – and depart speechless.
Discover Puerto Rico, DMO
With a name that literally means “golden,” it's easy to see why Dorado is such a highly sought-after destination.
As stated by Puerto Rico's official DMO, Discover Puerto Rico: Only 35 minutes from San Juan , you'll discover plenty of ways to enjoy yourself in Dorado, from beachfront resorts and golf courses to upscale neighborhoods and lavish accommodations. Explore the city's eight wards, including its fourth downtown area, and discover firsthand why it has earned the reputation of “the cleanest city” on the Island.
Aqua Plaza, priced at $13M, offers a premier investment opportunity in Dorado, Puerto Rico. This fully leased, income-generating property boasts three free-standing restaurants with prime beachfront exposure just 40 feet from Balneario de Dorado.
With 12,467 sq. ft. of space across 1.13 acres, Aqua Plaza enjoys a steady flow of pedestrian traffic from tourists and beachgoers, ensuring robust business for its tenants.
Conveniently situated on a street parallel to the beach and equipped with ample parking, Aqua Plaza offers significant redevelopment potential. Investors may explore adding short-term rental units to the property, enhancing its value and income generation.
Additionally, this property can be expanded by purchasing adjoining land along the Costa De Oro beachfront, opening doors to a large-scale development.
This prime real estate is being sold as-is, presenting an exceptional opportunity for luxury real estate investors to maximize returns in Dorado's thriving market.
Aqua Playa, priced at $11M, offers a unique redevelopment opportunity in the heart of Dorado, Puerto Rico. Situated just 40 feet from the beach and the renowned Balneario de Dorado, this income-generating property comprises 16 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread across three recently remodeled structures, housing 11 short-term rental units.
The front-facing buildings boast stunning panoramic ocean views, making Aqua Playa a magnet for beachgoers and vacationers seeking both comfort and convenience in this exclusive beachfront destination.
Aqua Playa's appeal extends beyond its existing rental units. An adjacent plot of empty land offers significant potential for further development, allowing investors to expand the property with additional rental units, luxury amenities like a pool, or outdoor living spaces that would enhance the guest experience.
This versatile land can also be rented out for weddings and other outdoor events, adding another revenue stream to this already attractive investment.
With ample parking, direct beach access, and proximity to local attractions, Aqua Playa is ideally positioned in Dorado’s thriving luxury real estate market. For investors seeking both immediate income and future development potential, this property is a standout opportunity in one of Puerto Rico’s most coveted coastal towns.
In conclusion, Dorado, Puerto Rico, stands as the epitome of luxury real estate, offering unparalleled opportunities for discerning investors. Properties like Costa de Oro, Aqua Plaza, and Aqua Playa present not only income-generating potential but also the promise of significant future growth through redevelopment and expansion.
These properties, each situated in prime beachfront locations, are designed to attract both high-end tourists and local visitors alike, ensuring a steady flow of revenue.
Dorado’s allure lies in its combination of natural beauty, exclusive communities, and proximity to world-class resorts like the Ritz Carlton and Dorado Beach Hotel.
This prestigious coastal town continues to thrive as a hub for elite real estate, drawing buyers who seek not only luxurious living but also smart investment opportunities. With flexible zoning options and untapped development potential, these properties offer a rare chance to be part of Dorado’s continued rise as a premier destination.
Whether it’s creating new luxury accommodations, expanding existing commercial ventures, or simply enjoying the benefits of stable rental income, investing in Dorado's beachfront real estate offers a rewarding blend of financial returns and a lifestyle of tropical elegance.
If interested, please contact Daisy:
linkedin.com/in/daisylaboymartínezmba
agent.kwpuertorico.com/daisylaboy (Company)
787-436-5717 (Mobile)
Facebook: Daisy Laboy MBA Real Estate
Images: https://beyondcommercialgroup.com/
https://beyondcommercialgroup.com/properties/calle-a-c-51-urb-sardinera-beach-dorado-pr-us-00646-mfrpr9108162
https://beyondcommercialgroup.com/properties/urb-sardinera-beach-e99-calle-e-dorado-pr-us-00646-mfrpr9108196
Mark Derho is a seasoned expert in the Internet industry with over 25 years of experience in NYC's software development, digital marketing, and advertising sectors. A certified Google Partner, Mark specializes in content creation, AI chatbot development, open-source software, modern website design, and SEO/SEM marketing. He leads PR Website Agency and lives in Puerto Rico with his dog, Luno.
