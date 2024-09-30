Moncayo: Luxury Living, Wellness, Education, Sustainability in Puerto Rico

Moncayo, a new luxury planned community on Puerto Rico’s stunning eastern coast, is set to redefine upscale living with its forward-thinking design and integration of sustainable practices. Developed by Juniper Capital in partnership with Capital United, Moncayo spans 1,100 acres of pristine land and aims to blend luxury residential living with a focus on wellness, education, and sustainability. This visionary project is designed to embrace the natural beauty and culture of the island while offering residents a world-class lifestyle.
According to a series of articles in El Nueva Día, the land where the Cayo Largo hotel in Fajardo was to be developed for nearly three decades will now house one of the most ambitious residential and tourist complexes in Puerto Rico: Moncayo.
A land beyond imagination. The sun rises over the Caribbean Sea, revealing an endless landscape of staggering natural beauty. The misty peaks of El Yunque stand illuminated in the distance, descending towards the coast in a rhythm of dramatic coastal ridges and lush valleys. There are sparkling lakes and coursing rivers. High plateaus and protected groves. All culminating at a serene crescent beach with infinite views across the Caribbean to the Virgin Islands and beyond.
We are deeply rooted in the environment and culture of Puerto Rico, Moncayo represents the future of Puerto Rico’s East Coast, offering residents and visitors an unparalleled experience of adventure and luxury in a breathtaking setting.
Carter Redd, President of Moncayo
Moncayo has been thoughtfully planned to harmonize with Puerto Rico’s rich natural environment. The development will offer a private residential club, complete with a 68-key oceanfront hotel, branded resort villas, and private residences.
The architecture, by renowned firm Hart Howerton, takes inspiration from the island's history, incorporating elements from Taino, Spanish colonial, and modernist design to create a distinctive tropical style.
Moncayo will offer unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and the nearby Spanish Virgin Islands. Residents will have access to an exclusive set of amenities, including a state-of-the-art spa, fine dining, and wellness programs that cater to their health and longevity. The community’s seamless integration with the natural landscape makes it a serene and idyllic destination for luxury living.
Contact Moncayo:
Longevity is the ultimate luxury, we aim to provide residents with an opportunity to live a fuller, healthier life, where wellness, adventure, and personal growth are central to the community experience.
Carter Redd, President of Moncayo
Moncayo is not just about luxury living, it is about enhancing quality of life. A key focus of the development is wellness, with an emphasis on vitality and longevity. Residents will benefit from personalized wellness programs, including athletic movement coaching, healing therapies, and nutrition plans tailored to optimize health and well-being. This holistic approach to wellness is woven into the very fabric of daily life at Moncayo.
Moncayo’s commitment to wellness is complemented by its state-of-the-art facilities. The Moncayo Ocean Club will include a championship 18-hole golf course designed by Mackenzie & Ebert, along with a Family Short Course. These golfing facilities will be exclusive to residents and their guests, adding a unique touch to the community’s offerings. The Ocean Club will also feature a private beach, water sports activities, and a performance and golf training center.
The farm will be the heart of the community, nurturing not only the land but the people living here. We want to create spaces that encourage a healthier, happier lifestyle while preserving the natural beauty of the island.
Moncayo is more than just a luxury community, it is a sustainable community. The development has been carefully designed to reflect global “blue zone” concepts, which are regions known for promoting longer, healthier lives.
Central to this is Moncayo’s 100-acre organic farm and nursery, which will use sustainable farming practices like hydroponics, water conservation, composting, and solar grazing. The farm will provide fresh, locally sourced produce to residents and the surrounding community through a well-stocked farmstand. It will also supply the community’s restaurants, ensuring a farm-to-table experience for residents.
The community’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond farming. Moncayo’s design emphasizes eco-friendly practices throughout, from its use of solar energy to water conservation efforts. This holistic approach ensures that Moncayo not only respects the natural environment but also enhances it, making it a model for sustainable luxury living in the Caribbean.
At the center of Moncayo will be The Village, a vibrant hub designed to meet the needs of its residents. The Village will offer a variety of amenities, including boutique shops, Class A offices, a concierge medical clinic, and an accredited K-12 charter school. These facilities will support the daily lives of residents and foster a sense of community.
The Village is designed to promote social interaction and lifelong learning. With walkable streets and a focus on wellness, it encourages residents to connect with each other while enjoying a balanced lifestyle. Whether it’s shopping at the local boutiques, attending a class at the school, or visiting the farmstand for fresh produce, residents will find that The Village offers everything they need within easy reach.
Moncayo is set to become a landmark on Puerto Rico’s East Coast, bringing a new level of luxury and sustainability to the region. With its combination of breathtaking natural beauty, world-class amenities, and a focus on wellness and sustainability, Moncayo offers an unparalleled lifestyle for its residents. From its luxury branded hotel and residences to its exclusive golf course and organic farm, Moncayo is a community that offers something for everyone.
As the community continues to develop, Moncayo promises to create a lasting legacy on the island. Its commitment to preserving the environment while offering residents a modern, luxurious lifestyle makes it a standout development in Puerto Rico and beyond.
Moncayo is more than just a place to live - it is a destination that offers an enhanced way of life. By blending the best of luxury living with sustainability, wellness, and community, Moncayo is set to redefine what it means to live on Puerto Rico’s East Coast. Whether you are looking for a private residence, a vacation home, or a place to retire, Moncayo offers a unique opportunity to experience the ultimate in luxury living.
We are excited to reimagine the future of Puerto Rico’s East Coast, creating a community that honors the island’s past while looking forward to a brighter, more sustainable future.
Carter Redd, President of Moncayo
