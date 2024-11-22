Rilea Group & Ciprés Complete Record $1.19M Sale of Ground-Floor Retail Space at The Rider Residences in Miami

Miami-based developers Rilea Group and Ciprés have negotiated the $1.19 million sale of a 702-square-foot retail space on the ground floor level of the joint venture’s newest development, The Rider Residences, a 12-story, 146-unit luxury condominium set to rise at 94 NE 29th Street at the crossroads of Miami’s Midtown and Wynwood neighborhoods. The retail space, which was purchased by Sunkan LLC, sold for approximately $1,700 per square foot, marking a record-high price for both the Midtown and Wynwood neighborhoods, according to CoStar. Construction of The Rider is expected to begin later this year as initial site work gets underway. The project’s groundbreaking is slated for early 2025, with delivery expected in late 2026.

Andres Andrade and Jake Lecce of Cervera Real Estate, The Rider’s exclusive sales and marketing brokerage, represented the development team in the transaction, while Ivana Trachter of EXP Realty represented the buyer.