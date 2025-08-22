Immersive Amenities Redefine Luxury Real Estate: A New Era of Experiential Living

Set to transform the heart of Beverly Hills, One Beverly Hills will link three iconic hospitality addresses—the Waldorf Astoria, the newly restored Beverly Hilton, and the first Aman resort and residences on the West Coast. Cain International has envisioned 10 acres of botanical gardens designed by RIOS, anchored by walking and biking paths and lined with luxury retail and fine dining. The $300 million investment by VICI underscores its positioning as both a real estate milestone and a cultural landmark. More than a residence, it’s a destination for wellness, leisure, and design.