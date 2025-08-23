Sevens in Mountain View Begins Leasing, Introducing 572 Luxury Residences to Silicon Valley
GS E&C and Miramar Capital have announced the launch of leasing at Sevens, a 572-unit luxury apartment community that blends Silicon Valley access with a design philosophy rooted in balance, green space, and modern sophistication. Managed by Greystar, the property will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An Urban Sanctuary with 75,000 Square Feet of Open Space
Positioned in the heart of Mountain View, Sevens distinguishes itself with 75,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed open space, anchored by three signature courtyards—Garden, The Grove, and Zen—each offering a distinct landscape experience. Serene pathways, secluded seating enclaves, and direct access to San Veron Park encourage residents to pause, connect, and recharge.
“What truly sets Sevens apart is its expansive 75,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed open space—including three beautiful courtyards—offering residents a rare opportunity to find balance and tranquility in a setting unlike any other."
Choong-Soon Im, GS E&C General Manager
Residences Designed for Comfort and Flexibility
Sevens offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, with select floor plans featuring a two-bedroom plus den configuration ideal for live-work flexibility. Interiors feature:
Spacious closets and built-in nooks
High ceilings and privacy roller shades
Private patios or balconies
In-home washer and dryer
Furniture rental options via CORT
Select units with custom shelving and expansive layouts for work-from-home adaptability
Dual-Building Amenity Experience
The community spans two architecturally distinct buildings—Volt and Limn—each with a curated collection of amenities open to all residents.
Volt Building Highlights:
Leasing lounge and Sevens Club Room
Gamer’s Station and Artisan Kitchen with dining area
Serenity pool and hot tub
Studio Volt co-working lounge
Two rooftop decks: The Nest and The Observatory
Fit Lab fitness center
Garden Courtyard
Limn Building Highlights:
The Study and Studio Limn co-working spaces
Sunrise Lounge rooftop deck with Horizon Theater
The Sanctuary wellness and yoga studio
Zero Gravity Fitness Center and hot tub
Adventure Zone children’s play area
The Grove Courtyard and Zen Courtyard with water feature and private pods
Additional amenities include a pet spa and outdoor play area, EV charging stations, bike storage and repair, package lockers, and onsite parking.
Sustainability and Connectivity
Sevens is GreenPoint Rated Platinum, exceeding California’s highest energy efficiency and environmental performance benchmarks by 20 percent.
Its location offers immediate access to tech giants including Google, LinkedIn, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Waymo, and Tesla, while Stanford University is just 20 minutes away. With nearby Caltrain, Shoreline Park, and a spectrum of dining and cultural venues, Sevens positions residents at the intersection of convenience and retreat.
“This is a thoughtfully designed community with three amazing, immersive courtyards and refined interiors."
Jae Yi, Miramar Capital Co-Founder and CIO
