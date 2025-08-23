Sevens, a new luxury apartment community
Sevens in Mountain View Begins Leasing, Introducing 572 Luxury Residences to Silicon Valley

A GreenPoint Platinum-Certified Community Offering Expansive Courtyards, Elevated Amenities, and Prime Tech-Sector Access

GS E&C and Miramar Capital have announced the launch of leasing at Sevens, a 572-unit luxury apartment community that blends Silicon Valley access with a design philosophy rooted in balance, green space, and modern sophistication. Managed by Greystar, the property will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Urban Sanctuary with 75,000 Square Feet of Open Space

Positioned in the heart of Mountain View, Sevens distinguishes itself with 75,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed open space, anchored by three signature courtyards—Garden, The Grove, and Zen—each offering a distinct landscape experience. Serene pathways, secluded seating enclaves, and direct access to San Veron Park encourage residents to pause, connect, and recharge.

“What truly sets Sevens apart is its expansive 75,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed open space—including three beautiful courtyards—offering residents a rare opportunity to find balance and tranquility in a setting unlike any other."

Choong-Soon Im, GS E&C General Manager

Residences Designed for Comfort and Flexibility

Sevens offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, with select floor plans featuring a two-bedroom plus den configuration ideal for live-work flexibility. Interiors feature:

  • Spacious closets and built-in nooks

  • High ceilings and privacy roller shades

  • Private patios or balconies

  • In-home washer and dryer

  • Furniture rental options via CORT

  • Select units with custom shelving and expansive layouts for work-from-home adaptability

Dual-Building Amenity Experience

The community spans two architecturally distinct buildings—Volt and Limn—each with a curated collection of amenities open to all residents.

Volt Building Highlights:

  • Leasing lounge and Sevens Club Room

  • Gamer’s Station and Artisan Kitchen with dining area

  • Serenity pool and hot tub

  • Studio Volt co-working lounge

  • Two rooftop decks: The Nest and The Observatory

  • Fit Lab fitness center

  • Garden Courtyard

Limn Building Highlights:

  • The Study and Studio Limn co-working spaces

  • Sunrise Lounge rooftop deck with Horizon Theater

  • The Sanctuary wellness and yoga studio

  • Zero Gravity Fitness Center and hot tub

  • Adventure Zone children’s play area

  • The Grove Courtyard and Zen Courtyard with water feature and private pods

Additional amenities include a pet spa and outdoor play area, EV charging stations, bike storage and repair, package lockers, and onsite parking.

Sustainability and Connectivity

Sevens is GreenPoint Rated Platinum, exceeding California’s highest energy efficiency and environmental performance benchmarks by 20 percent.

Its location offers immediate access to tech giants including Google, LinkedIn, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Waymo, and Tesla, while Stanford University is just 20 minutes away. With nearby Caltrain, Shoreline Park, and a spectrum of dining and cultural venues, Sevens positions residents at the intersection of convenience and retreat.

“This is a thoughtfully designed community with three amazing, immersive courtyards and refined interiors."

Jae Yi, Miramar Capital Co-Founder and CIO

