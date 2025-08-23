Sevens in Mountain View Begins Leasing, Introducing 572 Luxury Residences to Silicon Valley

Sevens is GreenPoint Rated Platinum, exceeding California’s highest energy efficiency and environmental performance benchmarks by 20 percent.

Its location offers immediate access to tech giants including Google, LinkedIn, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Waymo, and Tesla, while Stanford University is just 20 minutes away. With nearby Caltrain, Shoreline Park, and a spectrum of dining and cultural venues, Sevens positions residents at the intersection of convenience and retreat.