Luna at Marina Pointe Elevates Tampa's Waterfront Living with Luxurious Condos
Source: Marina Pointe
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Tampa’s appetite for high-end waterfront residences shows no sign of slowing, and the debut of Luna at Marina Pointe is set to raise the bar. Nestled within the award-winning 52-acre Westshore Marina District, Luna’s 151 pre-construction condominiums bring a fresh level of elegance to Tampa Bay’s shoreline. With prices starting at $1 million and soaring above $4 million, these residences blend striking architectural design with resort-style amenities and an enviable waterfront location.
Residences Designed for Elevated Living
Ranging from 1,100 to over 3,400 square feet, each Luna home has been crafted to maximize both form and function. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of Tampa Bay, while layouts embrace open, light-filled spaces. High-end designer finishes lend a refined touch, complementing interiors that prioritize both comfort and sophistication.
“Luna at Marina Pointe offers a true turnkey waterfront lifestyle, where every detail is designed for effortless luxury. From stunning waterfront views of Tampa Bay and designer-finished residences to world-class amenities and a vibrant, walkable neighborhood, everything is in place for residents to enjoy the very best of Tampa living. It’s the perfect combination of sophistication, comfort, and convenience in one exceptional community.”
Dominic Pickering, Director of Sales at Marina Pointe
Resort-Style Amenities and Marina Access
Life at Luna extends well beyond the walls of each residence. The community offers direct access to a 150-slip deepwater marina capable of accommodating yachts up to 90 feet—an enviable asset for boat owners and water enthusiasts. Additional amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour concierge service, and private social lounges designed for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations.
Situated in the Westshore Marina District, residents are steps away from fine dining, boutique shopping, wellness studios, and year-round waterfront recreation. The location also offers quick access to downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, championship golf courses, and the pristine sands of Florida’s Gulf Coast beaches.
Architectural Vision by Zyscovich Architects
Renowned architecture firm Zyscovich Architects has brought its expertise to Luna, refining the vision for a community that is as visually compelling as it is livable. With a reputation for context-driven, innovative design, the firm has ensured that Luna aligns with the evolving identity of Tampa Bay while setting a new benchmark for upscale urban waterfront living.
A Rare Pre-Construction Opportunity
With limited residences available at pre-construction pricing, Luna at Marina Pointe presents a prime opportunity for buyers seeking a primary residence or seasonal retreat in one of Tampa Bay’s most desirable waterfront enclaves.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty leads the sales effort, leveraging its global reach and marketing expertise to connect buyers with this exclusive new address. For those looking to blend sophistication, convenience, and the unmatched beauty of Tampa Bay, Luna offers a chance to claim a front-row seat to the region’s evolving luxury landscape.
