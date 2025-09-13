Domus Brickell Center Breaks Ground, Ushering in a New Era of Hospitality-Driven Residences in Miami

The skyline of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood is set to welcome a new icon. North Development has officially broken ground on Domus Brickell Center, a 35-story tower introducing 579 fully furnished residences that merge modern condominium living with the service standards and flexibility of luxury hospitality. The project marks the second phase of the Domus FLATS concept, following the success of Domus Brickell Park, and further cements the brand’s position as a leader in lifestyle-driven residential development.