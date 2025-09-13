Domus Brickell Center Breaks Ground, Ushering in a New Era of Hospitality-Driven Residences in Miami

Domus Brickell Center tower against Miami skyline
The skyline of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood is set to welcome a new icon. North Development has officially broken ground on Domus Brickell Center, a 35-story tower introducing 579 fully furnished residences that merge modern condominium living with the service standards and flexibility of luxury hospitality. The project marks the second phase of the Domus FLATS concept, following the success of Domus Brickell Park, and further cements the brand’s position as a leader in lifestyle-driven residential development.

A Rethink of the Condo-Hotel Concept

The Domus FLATS model was conceived as a refined alternative to the traditional condo-hotel, prioritizing consistency, advanced technology, and service integration. Every residence will be operated by North Management, the developer’s in-house team dedicated exclusively to FLATS properties. This ensures a uniform guest and owner experience, preserving brand value while delivering what today’s buyers seek: turnkey investment opportunities with luxury appeal.

Residents and guests will also have access to the Domus App, a digital hub enabling mobile check-in, digital keys, on-demand services, and booking integration across more than 100 platforms — including global hospitality leaders such as Marriott Bonvoy and Hyatt.

Design that Marries Style and Function

Studio MC + G Architecture is shaping the tower’s exterior, while Urban Robot Associates brings a contemporary yet comfortable aesthetic to its interiors. Residences arrive move-in ready, complete with hard flooring, private balconies, stone countertops, premium kitchen appliances, modern fixtures, and in-unit washers and dryers. Each home is also equipped with a UV-filtered CLEAR Water Filtration System — a thoughtful touch that aligns with the project’s focus on wellness and quality.

Amenities that Define the Lifestyle

Domus Brickell Center’s amenity suite reads like that of a five-star resort. The rooftop pool and sky deck will feature private cabanas, daybeds, a bar, a hot tub, and a yoga deck with panoramic city views. Wellness spaces include an indoor-outdoor gym, garden lounge, treatment rooms, and a steam room, complemented by pet-friendly amenities and on-call housekeeping.

The co-working areas and conference facilities cater to today’s mobile professionals, while the signature lobby lounge and on-site restaurant ensure that residents can enjoy both casual and sophisticated dining without leaving the property.

A Market Already Responding

Exclusively marketed by Cervera Real Estate, the project has already secured contracts on more than 30% of its residences — a clear indication of its market appeal. Buyers can choose from studio to two-bedroom layouts ranging from 400 to over 1,000 square feet, with prices starting in the low $500,000s and reaching approximately $1.5 million.

As Ricardo Dunin, Founding Partner at North Development, puts it:

“This milestone reinforces the Domus brand as a leader in lifestyle-driven residential living, offering buyers a turnkey investment that combines luxury, flexibility, and best-in-class hospitality.”

Ricardo Dunin, Founding Partner at North Development

Looking Ahead

Slated for completion in late 2027, Domus Brickell Center is positioned to appeal to both international investors and local buyers seeking a lock-and-leave lifestyle in one of Miami’s most dynamic neighborhoods. With its combination of high-design residences, elevated amenities, and integrated hospitality services, the development signals the continued evolution of Brickell as a hub for modern, globally minded living.

