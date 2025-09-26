St. Regis Residences, Miami Unveils Amenity Spaces Designed by Rockwell Group
Source: St. Regis Residences, Miami
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
The St. Regis Residences, Miami, a landmark collaboration between Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) and the acclaimed Rockwell Group, has revealed newly released images of its amenity spaces. Rising above Biscayne Bay in South Brickell, the tower marks the St. Regis brand’s first residential development in South Florida and introduces a new chapter of design, service, and lifestyle to Miami’s evolving skyline.
Architectural and Design Vision
The project represents RAMSA’s Miami debut, with interiors conceived by Rockwell Group. The amenity spaces take inspiration from Streamline Moderne, often referred to as “ocean liner style,” evoking the glamour of the 1930s and 1940s—a period often remembered as Miami’s golden age of travel.
Rockwell Group’s vision integrates a coastal-inspired palette of azure, white travertine, and satin plaster, creating interiors that reflect both ocean and shore. The design balances cylindrical and linear forms, smooth surfaces, and scalloped details, harmonizing seamlessly with RAMSA’s timeless architecture.
Lifestyle Amenities That Redefine Waterfront Living
With over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, the St. Regis Residences sets a new benchmark for residential living in Miami. The newly revealed spaces showcase a balance of social, wellness, leisure, and family-focused environments, all curated to offer residents an elevated daily experience.
Highlights include:
A residents-only fine dining restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi.
Signature St. Regis Cognac Room, an elegant tea room, and private wine vaults.
A kid and teen lounge with playful steamship-inspired portals.
A media room and private movie theater for cinematic experiences at home.
A programmable multi-sport simulator with VR golf, catering to recreation and training.
Wellness amenities such as dual sauna and steam rooms, a cold plunge pool, yoga and pilates studio, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
An expansive spa sanctuary featuring treatment rooms and a lap pool with a backlit ceiling designed to evoke the sensation of being underwater.
Outdoor spaces anchored by a kidney-shaped infinity pool with private cabanas overlooking Biscayne Bay, complemented by a waterfront juice bar.
A Brand Steeped in Legacy
Known for shaping Manhattan’s golden era with its iconic hotel, the St. Regis brand now extends its residential presence to Miami at a transformative moment for the city. The 50-story tower will offer 152 residences, including sky villas, penthouses, and standalone garden villas. Each home is paired with bespoke experiences and five-star services synonymous with the St. Regis legacy.
A New Chapter for Brickell
The St. Regis Residences, Miami is more than a residential development—it is a statement of design and lifestyle at a pivotal point in the city’s history. By blending architectural pedigree, Rockwell Group’s immersive interiors, and the St. Regis brand’s unrivaled services, the project positions itself as one of the most significant additions to Miami’s luxury real estate market in a generation.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.