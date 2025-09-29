Inside Miami Beach’s $19.5 Million Sky Mansion at The Bath Club
A Statement of Scale and Setting
Miami Beach has become an international destination for those seeking a lifestyle defined by light, luxury, and limitless horizons. At The Bath Club, the city’s most storied oceanfront enclave, Residence 1804/1805 offers one of the rarest opportunities on the market: a combined condominium spanning 7,789 square feet of meticulously designed interiors.
This six-bedroom residence, each with its own en-suite bath, feels less like an apartment and more like a private mansion in the sky. With wraparound terraces, sweeping ocean views, and amenities that rival five-star resorts, it redefines what it means to call Miami Beach home.
For those used to Manhattan real estate, the comparison is striking. The same $19.5 million that might secure a compact penthouse in New York translates here into a full-floor retreat overlooking the Atlantic.
As the listing agent, Jeff Miller of the Jeff Miller Group at ONE Sotheby’s explains:
“This sky mansion isn't just a home — it's your escape plan from winter. In just hours, you could be trading snow boots for sandals, stepping into 80-degree sunshine, and living a lifestyle that most people only dream about. Everything’s ready — all you have to do is show up.”
Jeff Miller of the Jeff Miller Group at ONE Sotheby’s
Designed for Modern Living
The interiors, envisioned by designer Miriam Moore, strike a balance between clean-lined sophistication and warm livability. Crema Bianco limestone underfoot reflects the sun, while soft textures and custom built-ins create a sense of permanence. Spaces flow with purpose — from a great room designed for entertaining to intimate corners for retreat.
The kitchen anchors the home with Italian cabinetry and professional-grade Gaggenau appliances, complemented by a dramatic onyx island that doubles as sculpture. Just steps away, a full butler’s kitchen expands the possibilities — outfitted with its own refrigerator, freezer, dishwashers, cooktops, and sink. It’s an entertainer’s dream, ensuring that mornings can begin quietly with an espresso against the backdrop of the sea, while evenings transition into seamless dinner service that stretches late into the night.
The primary suite is equally transportive. A spa-inspired bathroom with a steam shower, a private oceanfront terrace, and a lounge complete with coffee and wine bar make it feel more like a five-star hotel than a private residence. It is a space designed for indulgence, and perhaps more importantly, for slowing down.
Life With a View
Step outside, and the experience only deepens. Every bedroom opens to private balconies, framing either the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, or the shimmering lights of the Miami skyline. Sunrise breakfasts al fresco, afternoons spent watching sailboats glide by, or twilight cocktails as the city comes alive, each moment is elevated by the views.
For families, the scale of the home makes it uniquely versatile. College-aged children can return with friends, grandchildren have room to roam, and multi-generational gatherings unfold with ease. Entertainment takes center stage in the private theater room, where leather recliners create a personal hideaway that rivals any cinema. Nearby, the cozy den — affectionately called the “pajama room” — offers a more relaxed setting for curling up with a film or gathering for late-night conversations.
Resort Amenities at The Bath Club
Beyond the walls of the residence, life at The Bath Club extends into a resort-like atmosphere. A private stretch of white sand is reserved for residents, complete with full food and beverage service. An oceanfront pool and spa, tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center ensure recreation is always at hand.
For moments of indulgence, the club’s on-site restaurants and spa eliminate the need to venture far. Gourmet dining under the stars, a massage after a morning swim, or cocktails served beachside become part of the daily rhythm. The result is a lifestyle where every detail, from wellness to dining, is seamlessly integrated into the residential experience.
A Miami State of Mind
The Bath Club’s sky mansion is more than square footage and finishes. It represents a shift in lifestyle, one that embraces Miami’s perennial sunshine, its culture of outdoor living, and its blend of global influence and coastal ease. For those weary of city winters, it is an invitation to trade gray skies for golden light, and concrete for coastline.
At $19.5 million, Residence 1804/1805 is not simply a property on the market. It is an address that captures the essence of Miami Beach — cosmopolitan yet relaxed, grand yet livable, refined yet effortless. A true mansion in the sky, it embodies the promise of a life where every day feels like a holiday, and where home becomes the ultimate destination.
Exclusively Represented By: Jeffrey Miller
The Jeff Miller Group – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
For all inquiries, contact Jeff directly at 305.610.4509
