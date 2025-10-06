Ponce Park Brings Boutique Luxury to Coral Gables with Exclusive Sales Gallery Celebration
Source: Allen Morris Company
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Refined Evening Marks a New Chapter for Coral Gables
The Allen Morris Company, a name synonymous with real estate excellence across the Southeast, ushered in the fall season with an exclusive event celebrating Ponce Park, its latest luxury residential project in Coral Gables. Hosted at the newly opened Ponce Park Sales Gallery, the evening gathered Miami’s top brokers from Coral Gables, Brickell, and Key Biscayne for a night of cocktails, live music, and a first look at the development redefining boutique luxury in the Gables.
Guests mingled amid curated hors d’oeuvres, a live illustrator, and an atmosphere that previewed the artistry and sophistication central to the Ponce Park experience. Beyond the convivial spirit, the event highlighted a deeper story — one of architectural integrity, elevated design, and a commitment to preserving the city’s timeless charm.
Honoring Heritage, Elevating Luxury
“Coral Gables has always been defined by its Mediterranean roots and walkability. We are proud to create a project like Ponce Park that not only honors the city’s heritage but introduces an elevated vision of luxury living.”
W.A. Spencer Morris, President of the Allen Morris Company
That vision comes to life through a collaboration between Zyscovich Architects, led by John Cunningham, and the acclaimed interior design firm Meyer Davis. Together, they’ve conceived a property that seamlessly intertwines tradition and innovation.
Ponce Park will feature 58 bespoke residences across an 11-story tower, offering two- to five-bedroom layouts that span 1,900 to over 6,500 square feet. Each home will include 11- to 12-foot ceilings, private elevators, expansive terraces with summer kitchens, and interiors balancing modern refinement with classic European-inspired details.
A Lifestyle Defined by Design and Connection
Located at 3000 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, at the intersection of Ponce de Leon and University Drive, Ponce Park sits within walking distance of Miracle Mile and The Plaza Coral Gables, positioning residents in the cultural and culinary center of the city.
The development’s amenities reflect its boutique approach to luxury — intimate yet complete. Residents will have access to a rooftop pool and sky bar, an artisanal café, a spa and meditation courtyard, and a fitness studio. A private rooftop lounge will offer sweeping views of the Southeast Gables, while 25,000 square feet of curated ground-level retail will introduce a new layer of walkable sophistication anchored by a world-class restaurant.
A Transformative Vision for Coral Gables
“Ponce Park is already capturing the attention of the brokerage community, and tonight’s event reflects the excitement building around this transformative project. With its timeless design, unparalleled amenities and coveted location, Ponce Park offers a rare opportunity for buyers seeking the pinnacle of luxury living in Coral Gables.”
Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
Framed by enhancements to the adjacent Ponce Circle Park, the development is envisioned as more than a residential address — it’s a lifestyle destination that embodies the enduring allure of the Gables.
A Legacy of Vision and Value
Exclusively represented by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, sales for Ponce Park begin at $3.1 million. The project continues the Allen Morris Company’s legacy of excellence, marking the firm’s 90th development in its 67-year history.
As Coral Gables continues to evolve, Ponce Park stands as a testament to the city’s architectural heritage and forward-looking sophistication — a modern classic designed for those who see luxury not as excess, but as an expression of enduring style.
