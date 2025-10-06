Ponce Park Brings Boutique Luxury to Coral Gables with Exclusive Sales Gallery Celebration

The Allen Morris Company, a name synonymous with real estate excellence across the Southeast, ushered in the fall season with an exclusive event celebrating Ponce Park, its latest luxury residential project in Coral Gables. Hosted at the newly opened Ponce Park Sales Gallery, the evening gathered Miami’s top brokers from Coral Gables, Brickell, and Key Biscayne for a night of cocktails, live music, and a first look at the development redefining boutique luxury in the Gables.