Inside the $29.75 Million Sky Villa Once Owned by the Nolet Family of Ketel One
A true symbol of refined living has entered the South Florida real estate market. Janet and Carl Nolet, owners of the legendary 11th-generation Dutch distilling dynasty behind Ketel One vodka, have listed their extraordinary sky villa at Turnberry Ocean Club for $29,750,000. Spanning an impressive 11,300 square feet, the residence is not only the largest in the building but also one of the most meticulously designed homes ever completed along the coastline.
Delivered in 2021 and completely customized by the Nolet family, the property represents a perfect fusion of craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design—a natural reflection of the family’s global reputation for excellence.
A Residence Built Like a Work of Art
Purchased pre-construction, the Nolets transformed the sky villa into a one-of-a-kind architectural and engineering triumph. They reimagined every inch of the floor plan, excavating drywall and concrete to install triple insulation backed by wood, a painstaking process that made the home exceptionally quiet, durable, and energy-efficient. The additional reinforcement even expanded the home’s square footage, resulting in a floor plan that feels more like a private estate in the sky than a condominium.
The 7,000-square-foot interior stuns with soaring 22-foot ceilings, museum-quality finishes, and an integrated Control4 smart home system for seamless living. Every material and detail reflects deliberate artistry—from Snaidero cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances to Scavolini-designed bedrooms and expanded closets.
Perhaps most extraordinary is the 1,000-square-foot custom walk-in closet, complete with an ocean-view jewelry safe—a rare feature even among South Florida’s elite penthouses. The master bathroom, clad in ivory onyx, features Dornbracht fixtures and a Toto Zero-Gravity Tub, turning daily rituals into serene spa experiences.
Even the elevators are a statement in design, inspired by a Chanel jacket, while the textured wallpapers and millwork reveal an eye for couture-level detail.
A Private Outdoor Oasis
Stepping outside, the 4,000-square-foot loggia offers one of the most impressive private terraces in Miami-Dade County. Outfitted with coral stone and teak finishes, the space is anchored by a private pool, Jacuzzi, and barbecue area. The Nolets also upgraded the loggia with six-foot glass railings, ensuring safety and unobstructed ocean views—a customization that could only have been executed during pre-construction.
With south-facing exposures, the terrace captures sweeping views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, creating an extraordinary sense of openness and connection to the horizon.
A Lifestyle of Exclusivity at Turnberry Ocean Club
The residence comes with a private beach cabana and six parking spaces, including two air-conditioned garage spots, adding an extra layer of privacy and convenience.
Beyond the residence itself, ownership at Turnberry Ocean Club grants priority membership to the prestigious Turnberry Isle Country Club, featuring two championship golf courses, tennis facilities, multiple pools including Tidal Cove Waterpark, and an array of fine dining options. Residents also enjoy exclusive access to Turnberry Marina for yachting and Fontainebleau Aviation at Opa-Locka Executive Airport for private air travel.
The property is represented by Haydar Michael Alchalaby and Ivan Chorney of the Ivan and Mike Team at Compass, a duo known for brokering Miami’s most distinguished luxury real estate listings.
A Testament to Legacy and Craft
Much like the Ketel One brand itself—renowned for its precision and heritage—this Turnberry Ocean Club sky villa embodies craftsmanship, integrity, and timeless design. Every element, from its acoustically perfected walls to its couture-inspired finishes, reflects a standard of excellence few residences achieve.
As the Nolets prepare to pass on this architectural masterpiece to its next owner, the property stands as both a testament to their legacy and a landmark in Miami’s luxury real estate market—a home where craftsmanship meets art, and every detail tells a story of refinement.
$29,750,000
Haydar Michael Alchalaby and Ivan Chorney, The Ivan and Mike Team at Compass
Turnberry Ocean Club, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
