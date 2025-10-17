The Residences at Shell Bay Break Ground on Vertical Construction, Signaling a New Era for Luxury Living in South Florida
Source: The Residences at Shell Bay
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Vertical construction has officially begun at The Residences at Shell Bay, an Auberge-branded condominium that is redefining exclusivity in South Florida’s luxury real estate landscape. Developed by Witkoff Group and PPG Development, the 20-story tower within the 150-acre Shell Bay enclave represents a rare convergence of world-class design, private club living, and resort-style amenities—all set against the serene backdrop of a Mediterranean-inspired community.
A Landmark Moment for South Florida’s Most Private Enclave
As of mid-October 2025, the project has gone vertical, with several levels of the tower now complete and an opening slated for 2027.
The milestone reflects both the pace and strength of the development, as luxury buyers increasingly prioritize tangible progress and long-term value in Miami’s competitive market.
“Shell Bay represents a generational opportunity—the first property of its kind. With our golf and racquet clubs already established among the world’s finest, we are proud to commence this next chapter of development as we go vertical on our residential tower and five-star Auberge resort.”
Alex Witkoff, CEO of Witkoff
The Residences at Shell Bay will feature 108 private homes, each designed to balance modern sophistication with timeless coastal elegance. Conceived by Kobi Karp Architecture, the tower’s glass façade and wraparound terraces maximize natural light and panoramic views across the championship golf course and Intracoastal Waterway.
Inside, interiors by AvroKO—the design studio behind projects such as 1 Hotel Central Park, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, and The Londoner Macau—blend bespoke materials and warm textures to create a sense of refined tranquility.
Redefining Private Club Living
For residents, the allure of Shell Bay extends well beyond architectural design. The property is anchored by Shell Bay Club, a members-only haven offering a lifestyle defined by discretion, luxury, and leisure. The club features a Greg Norman–designed 18-hole championship golf course, a 12-acre practice facility, and a nine-hole Par 3 course—each meticulously crafted to deliver one of the most elite golf experiences in the country.
Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy the Racquet Club, complete with all four Grand Slam surfaces, as well as pickleball, padel, and basketball courts. A 48-slip private marina provides direct Intracoastal access, while the clubhouse offers an indoor-outdoor wellness spa, multiple dining venues, and event spaces designed for privacy and sophistication.
“Shell Bay is more than a collection of residences, it’s an entirely new standard for private club living in South Florida. From the golf course to the marina to the bespoke amenities, every detail has been designed for a level of privacy and quality that simply doesn’t exist elsewhere in the market. We’re building something timeless.”
Ari Pearl, Founder and CEO of PPG Development
Elevated Living with Auberge Signature Touch
In partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection, the development brings a hotel-caliber approach to residential living. Residents will enjoy Michelin-starred dining by Chef Julien Jouhannaud, who will oversee an in-residence culinary program complemented by a house sommelier service.
Additional amenities include a resort-style pool, a full-service medical day spa, and an expansive fitness center offering both indoor and outdoor training areas.
Each residence, available in one- to four-bedroom layouts, is designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, combining elegant materials with functional layouts that cater to both relaxation and entertaining. Prices begin at $2 million, with sales and marketing led exclusively by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.
A Vision Taking Shape
The Residences at Shell Bay are poised to set a new benchmark for luxury and privacy in Miami’s booming residential sector. Beyond its architectural and lifestyle appeal, the project represents a strategic collaboration between industry leaders—Witkoff Group, PPG Development, and Auberge Resorts Collection—each known for pioneering developments that merge artistry, hospitality, and design.
When completed in 2027, Shell Bay will offer residents not only an address, but an identity—one rooted in craftsmanship, community, and quiet luxury. For discerning buyers, this marks more than an opportunity to own a home; it’s a chance to belong to one of Florida’s most prestigious private enclaves.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.