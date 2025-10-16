Florida’s Wealth Influx: Miami Becomes Millionaire Magnet

Florida’s transformation from retiree haven to the de facto “New Manhattan” for the superrich reads like a luxury real‑estate thriller. In 2022, IRS migration filings showed that Florida gained more net income tax filers and adjusted gross income from interstate migrants than any other state. (National Taxpayers Union) Analysts say that among taxpayers with $200,000+ in AGI, Florida leads the list of preferred destinations. (Tax Foundation) Add in SmartAsset’s finding that Florida gained nearly 30,000 high‑income households—more than any other state—and the picture becomes unmistakable. (SmartAsset)