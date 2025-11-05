The William debuts in North Miami Beach
The William debuts in North Miami BeachPhoto Courtesy of The William
Real Estate

The William Launches Sales in North Miami Beach

A new 26-story residential tower embraces heritage, modern design, and global investment opportunities
4 min read

Source: The William

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

North Miami Beach enters a new era of design-forward living with The William, a 26-story residential tower inspired by the area’s early pioneer, U.S. Coast Guard Captain William H. Fulford. Developed by Blue Road and Ilia Development Group, the project reflects a thoughtful dialogue between local history and contemporary lifestyle, signaling a major milestone within one of South Florida’s most rapidly evolving neighborhoods.

Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

The William’s grand lobby
The William’s grand lobby welcomes residents with warm, natural textures and contemporary elegance.Photo Courtesy of The William

More than a century after Fulford laid roots on his 160-acre homestead, The William builds upon that legacy with 374 residences at 2040 NE 163rd Street, establishing a new community destination. The tower’s debut speaks to the area’s ongoing momentum, blending modern architectural language with opportunities designed to appeal to both domestic and international buyers.

In addition to traditional purchasing pathways, The William offers planned EB-5 opportunities, allowing qualified residents to invest and potentially pursue U.S. residency. Sales and marketing are exclusively represented by Fortune Development Sales, with residences priced from the high $300,000s.

“The William symbolizes a modern interpretation of North Miami Beach’s heritage by honoring the way people want to live as they move into a vibrant and dynamic future,”

Jorge Savloff, Founder and CEO of Blue Road

Residences Designed with Intention

Studios to three-bedroom homes range between 552 and 1,412 square feet, each highlighted by expansive balconies framed with glass railings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The result is a bright, airy interior landscape that invites daily connection to light and views.

Inside, the design narrative pairs sophistication with functionality:

● Imported porcelain flooring throughout

● Italkraft kitchens in a tobacco walnut finish with tinted glass doors

● Quartz countertops and seamless backsplash

● Hansgrohe brushed black chrome fixtures

● Fully integrated Bosch appliances

Bathrooms echo the same refined detailing, with porcelain tile walls and flooring, quartz surfaces, and Hansgrohe fixtures.

The William debuts in North Miami Beach
The Rider Residences Reveals RH-Furnished Penthouses and Lanais in Miami

Amenities With a Point of View

The rooftop pool at The William
The rooftop pool at The William offers a serene escape above North Miami Beach.Photo Courtesy of The William

Through more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, The William embraces modern luxury with a focus on wellness, connection, and relaxation.

On the ninth floor, residents can enjoy:

● Resort-style pool and sun deck

● Alfresco dining stations with BBQ/summer kitchens

● Outdoor bar and firepit lounge

● Fitness center and yoga studio

● Outdoor training and recovery zone

● Spa treatment rooms and locker facilities

● Co-working lounge and library

● Indoor café station and self-serve market

● Interactive children’s playroom and outdoor playground

Rooftop programming brings elevated leisure into focus with:

● Pickleball court and courtside lounge with game room

● Hammock grove and sunset terrace

● Summer kitchen

● Coral Lounge, available for private events

● Pet run and grooming station

Conveniences extend throughout the property with high-speed Wi-Fi, smart package lockers, seven levels of secure parking, EV charging stations, and a 24-hour concierge and security team.

Design Rooted in Heritage

The William frame sweeping views
Floor-to-ceiling windows at The William frame sweeping views, where elegant lounge spaces meet modern amenities like rooftop pickleball courtsPhoto Courtesy of The Williams

The William’s distinctive profile is defined by Carlos Ott, working in collaboration with Behar Font & Partners. The tower’s louvered façade adds sculptural rhythm, softened through lush landscaping that encourages a sense of arrival.

Interior spaces are crafted by Miami-based Urban Robot, whose multidisciplinary team weaves narrative-driven design into every detail. Their approach embraces tactility and warmth, balancing clean lines with spaces that feel lived-in and welcoming.

Connected to the Best of Miami

Perfectly positioned between I-95 and the Atlantic coastline, The William offers residents uninterrupted access to South Florida’s most sought-after destinations and daily conveniences. Nearby highlights include:

● Aventura Mall

● Bal Harbour Shops

● Oleta River State Park

● Marinas and golf courses

● Leading healthcare providers

Routes to I-95, SR-826, two major airports, and the Brightline Aventura station support seamless regional and international travel.

“North Miami Beach has quickly become one of the most desirable destinations in South Florida,” notes Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group. “It creates a community that blends design, lifestyle, and long-term value, appealing not only to local buyers but also to international investors through its planned EB-5 opportunities, which offers both a home in South Florida and a pathway to U.S. residency. These qualities make it one of the most competitive offerings in the market today.”

A New Chapter for North Miami Beach

With its architectural integrity, hospitality-inspired amenities, and globally minded investment structure, The William marks a defining moment for North Miami Beach. It pays tribute to the city’s pioneering origins while shaping a future centered on design, community, and opportunity.

The William debuts in North Miami Beach
OKO Group and The Bastion Collection Partner to Launch Seia and Seia Club at 830 Brickell

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Real estate
News

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com