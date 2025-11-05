The William Launches Sales in North Miami Beach
Source: The William
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
North Miami Beach enters a new era of design-forward living with The William, a 26-story residential tower inspired by the area’s early pioneer, U.S. Coast Guard Captain William H. Fulford. Developed by Blue Road and Ilia Development Group, the project reflects a thoughtful dialogue between local history and contemporary lifestyle, signaling a major milestone within one of South Florida’s most rapidly evolving neighborhoods.
Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future
More than a century after Fulford laid roots on his 160-acre homestead, The William builds upon that legacy with 374 residences at 2040 NE 163rd Street, establishing a new community destination. The tower’s debut speaks to the area’s ongoing momentum, blending modern architectural language with opportunities designed to appeal to both domestic and international buyers.
In addition to traditional purchasing pathways, The William offers planned EB-5 opportunities, allowing qualified residents to invest and potentially pursue U.S. residency. Sales and marketing are exclusively represented by Fortune Development Sales, with residences priced from the high $300,000s.
“The William symbolizes a modern interpretation of North Miami Beach’s heritage by honoring the way people want to live as they move into a vibrant and dynamic future,”
Jorge Savloff, Founder and CEO of Blue Road
Residences Designed with Intention
Studios to three-bedroom homes range between 552 and 1,412 square feet, each highlighted by expansive balconies framed with glass railings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The result is a bright, airy interior landscape that invites daily connection to light and views.
Inside, the design narrative pairs sophistication with functionality:
● Imported porcelain flooring throughout
● Italkraft kitchens in a tobacco walnut finish with tinted glass doors
● Quartz countertops and seamless backsplash
● Hansgrohe brushed black chrome fixtures
● Fully integrated Bosch appliances
Bathrooms echo the same refined detailing, with porcelain tile walls and flooring, quartz surfaces, and Hansgrohe fixtures.
Amenities With a Point of View
Through more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, The William embraces modern luxury with a focus on wellness, connection, and relaxation.
On the ninth floor, residents can enjoy:
● Resort-style pool and sun deck
● Alfresco dining stations with BBQ/summer kitchens
● Outdoor bar and firepit lounge
● Fitness center and yoga studio
● Outdoor training and recovery zone
● Spa treatment rooms and locker facilities
● Co-working lounge and library
● Indoor café station and self-serve market
● Interactive children’s playroom and outdoor playground
Rooftop programming brings elevated leisure into focus with:
● Pickleball court and courtside lounge with game room
● Hammock grove and sunset terrace
● Summer kitchen
● Coral Lounge, available for private events
● Pet run and grooming station
Conveniences extend throughout the property with high-speed Wi-Fi, smart package lockers, seven levels of secure parking, EV charging stations, and a 24-hour concierge and security team.
Design Rooted in Heritage
The William’s distinctive profile is defined by Carlos Ott, working in collaboration with Behar Font & Partners. The tower’s louvered façade adds sculptural rhythm, softened through lush landscaping that encourages a sense of arrival.
Interior spaces are crafted by Miami-based Urban Robot, whose multidisciplinary team weaves narrative-driven design into every detail. Their approach embraces tactility and warmth, balancing clean lines with spaces that feel lived-in and welcoming.
Connected to the Best of Miami
Perfectly positioned between I-95 and the Atlantic coastline, The William offers residents uninterrupted access to South Florida’s most sought-after destinations and daily conveniences. Nearby highlights include:
● Aventura Mall
● Bal Harbour Shops
● Oleta River State Park
● Marinas and golf courses
● Leading healthcare providers
Routes to I-95, SR-826, two major airports, and the Brightline Aventura station support seamless regional and international travel.
“North Miami Beach has quickly become one of the most desirable destinations in South Florida,” notes Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group. “It creates a community that blends design, lifestyle, and long-term value, appealing not only to local buyers but also to international investors through its planned EB-5 opportunities, which offers both a home in South Florida and a pathway to U.S. residency. These qualities make it one of the most competitive offerings in the market today.”
A New Chapter for North Miami Beach
With its architectural integrity, hospitality-inspired amenities, and globally minded investment structure, The William marks a defining moment for North Miami Beach. It pays tribute to the city’s pioneering origins while shaping a future centered on design, community, and opportunity.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.