America’s Top 10 ADUs of 2025: Tiny Homes, Huge Ideas

From Backyard Cottages to Multigenerational Retreats, Maxable’s Annual “Best ADUs of the Year” Honors the Most Innovative, Functional, and Inspiring Small-Space Designs Redefining How Americans Live in 2025
America’s best ADUs of 2025 prove small spaces can live large in both design and impactPhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Across the country, small is solving big problems. Maxable's annual “Best ADU of the Year” just named its Top 10 tiny-home standouts for 2025. These are projects that nail beauty, code, budget, and livability while unlocking multigenerational housing, rental income, and backyard flexibility. 

“ADUs aren’t a fad; they’re accelerating. New rules, smarter design, and homeowner creativity are redefining what’s possible in a few hundred square feet.”

Maxable CEO Paul Dashevsky

From a 567-sf Massachusetts cottage built for aging-in-place to a Spanish-style San Diego retreat that mirrors its main home, this year’s finalists prove great design scales down elegantly and pays off. Multiple photos for each are showcased online demonstrating the extreme ingenuity of each build.

Here are the 10 best ADUs that have earned their keys in 2025.

1. Chamomile Cottage, Arlington, MA

Cozy elegance defines Chamomile Cottage in Arlington, Massachusetts, a ADU designed for multigenerational livingPhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Modular Design and Build: Backyard ADUs

Size: 567 sq ft, 1 bed, 1 bath

If a cozy cup of tea was an ADU, we think it’d look like this! Designed to bring an aging father closer to his family and young grandchildren, this modular build balances warmth, accessibility, and beautiful design. As one of the first detached ADUs completed under Massachusetts’ new ADU law, it also marks a milestone for backyard living in the state. Built with collaboration between Backyard ADUs and a homeowner with impeccable design taste, the result is both functional and heartfelt. Chevron wood flooring, warm olive walls, and a charming fireplace make the space feel like home from the moment you step inside. Skylights fill the rooms with natural light, while the ADA-compliant bathroom ensures comfort and safety for years to come.

2. Alora ADU, San Diego, CA

Modern ADU blends indoor comfort with outdoor living spacePhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer: Ruland Design Group

Builder: Glann Fick, Coastline Construction

Size: 1,000 sq ft, 2 bed, 2 bath duplex

This project is a beautiful example of how ADUs can bring generations together while adding long-term value to a property. The homeowners created not one, but two attached backyard homes. One was designed for an aging mother, and the other for rental income to support the family. Together, the units make space for four generations to stay close while still maintaining privacy and independence. Both ADUs were designed with light, openness, and connection to the outdoors in mind. High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the interiors with natural light, while large sliding glass doors open to private patios for easy indoor-outdoor living. Each space feels modern and welcoming, complete with well-appointed kitchens and roomy islands perfect for family meals or morning coffee. It’s a true example of multigenerational living done right.

3. Copperline ADU, San Diego, CA

Spanish-style ADU combines craftsmanship and comfort in Rancho Santa FePhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer and Builder: SnapADU

Size: 980 sq ft, 2 bed, 2 bath

This Spanish-style ADU in Rancho Santa Fe was designed to blend seamlessly with the community’s strict architectural standards. The homeowner, a roofing contractor, personally installed the boosted tile roof to match the main home, turning HOA requirements into an opportunity to create a timeless retreat. Today, the ADU serves as a private space for family and guests. Every element, from hand-textured stucco to arched porch openings and copper gutters, was carefully chosen to mirror the primary residence. Inside, faux wood ceiling beams add warmth to the great room, while custom shelving and professional-grade appliances enhance the kitchen. Each bedroom features an ensuite bath and walk-in closet, with a back entrance leading to a mudroom and laundry area.

4. Brick House ADU, Denver, CO

Historic Denver carriage house reborn as a modern ADU retreatPhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer and Builder: ADU4U

Size: 938 sq ft, 1 bed, 1.5 bath

This ADU project breathes new life into an old, historic building, while preserving its authentic character and respecting its roots. Building a modern structure within an 138 year old structure was an innovative solution to achieve this. In historic Curtis Park, Denver’s oldest neighborhood, an 1886 brick carriage house stands as a testament to the passage of time. The building sits inside the boundaries of Denver’s historic Curtis Park, so all exterior design and material selections had to be approved through the city’s Landmark Commission.

ADU4U turned this once-unlivable structure into a cozy, modern home while preserving its historic charm. To bring it up to today’s safety standards, the team strengthened the old brick with a new steel frame and carefully reused original materials throughout the interior. The hayloft door became the powder room door, and the old floor joists were turned into a beautiful kitchen peninsula. Now, this light-filled ADU perfectly balances historic character with modern comfort. It’s truly a shining example of how old buildings can be reimagined for today’s living.

5. Longview ADU, Washington D.C.

Abandoned garage reborn as a bright, sustainable D.C. ADUPhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer: Ileana Schinder

Builder: J Cabido Designs

This project is a creative transformation of an abandoned garage and storage space into a bright and efficient one-bedroom ADU. By keeping the original structure’s footprint, the design team minimized both construction costs and the visual impact on the surrounding property. Every detail was planned with sustainability in mind. From upgraded insulation to energy-efficient mini splits and an energy recovery ventilator, the ADU meets Washington DC’s strict environmental standards while maintaining year-round comfort. Restoring the building’s existing openings allowed natural light to flood the interior, creating a warm and inviting space that feels much larger than its footprint. The result is a thoughtful blend of preservation, sustainability, and smart design, breathing new life into what was once an overlooked structure.

6. Sagebrush ADU, Menlo Park, CA

Cedar and copper details bring timeless charm to this Menlo Park ADUPhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer: Inspired ADUs

Builder: Integrum Construction

This ADU is a masterclass in craftsmanship and timeless design. Every detail, from the cedar shake siding to the copper flashings, was carefully chosen to mirror the main home and create a seamless, cohesive look. Instead of competing with the original architecture, it enhances it, feeling like it has always been part of the property. Natural materials play a starring role here. The cedar and copper will continue to age beautifully, adding warmth and character over time. Inside, handmade tile, custom cabinetry, and a cozy loft make the space feel elevated yet inviting. Every inch was designed with intention, balancing function, beauty, and authenticity. This ADU proves that small-scale construction can be both refined and enduring.

7. Ashby ADU, Piedmont, CA

Modern hillside ADU combines sustainable design with panoramic light and spacePhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer: Tuan Le Design

Builder: Atelier19AD6

Size: 800 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath

Built on a steep slope, the project faced challenges with utility coordination, subcontractors, supply chain delays, and neighbor considerations, yet the team navigated every obstacle to deliver a standout result. The unit is fully electric, with a heat pump, water heater, and solar panels, making it efficient and environmentally conscious. Skylights and floor-to-ceiling four-panel sliding glass doors fill the interior with natural light, creating a bright, airy atmosphere. The modern design continues on the exterior with sleek wood paneling that complements the contemporary interior. The result is a stylish, functional ADU that maximizes both the views and the livable space.

8. Brushstroke ADU, Newcastle, CA

Spacious multigenerational ADU blends comfort, creativity, and family connectionPhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer and Builder: A+ Construction ADU Builders

Size: 1,198 sq ft + 800 sq ft deck, 3 bed, 2 baths

The client didn’t want to separate three generations of their family, so they built a second home in their backyard. This ADU allows their parents to live independently with their own routines and art studio, while staying just steps from family dinners, grandkid hugs, and everyday life together. At 1,200 sq. ft., the ADU includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large open living area. The layout prioritizes comfort, easy movement, and aging-in-place, with wide circulation paths, direct deck access from the primary bedroom, and plenty of natural light. A dedicated art studio with custom cabinetry and large windows supports the grandmother’s creative routine. The best feature? An 800 sq. ft. covered deck and carefully chosen exterior finishes. All of these details make the ADU feel integrated with the main home, creating a thoughtful, functional, and long-term living space for the whole family.

9. Alcove ADU, Los Angeles, CA

Clever carport conversion transforms limited space into a serene hillside retreatPhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer: Homeowner

Builder: Doobek Brothers

Size: 593 sq ft, 1 bed, 1 bath

What started as a retrofit for a carport turned into a fully functional ADU, making smart use of limited space while navigating strict city codes. Because the property sits on a hillside, any addition beyond the existing roofline would have required expensive drainage to the street, so the design works entirely within the original footprint. The interior feels calm and spacious thanks to thoughtful layout, finishes, and furniture. A double wall between the kitchen and bathroom cleverly hides appliances while providing storage for cleaning supplies, making the space feel open and uncluttered. Temperature and sound insulation reduce energy costs for both units, making it highly efficient. Windows were sized to align with the upstairs unit, creating visual harmony. With parking right outside and a potential deck planned for the upper unit, this ADU demonstrates how careful design can turn code restrictions into a livable home.

10. Elevare ADU, San Diego, CA

levated ADU combines luxury finishes with modern California easePhoto Courtesy of Maxable

Designer: Sergio Perlata

Builder: HM Construction

Size: 479 sq ft, 1 bed, 1 bath

This daring ADU was built on top of the homeowner’s existing house to preserve the garage while creating a luxurious, functional space. What started as a bold idea and labor of love resulted in a retreat that balances comfort, style, and modern California living. The design maximizes natural light, features high-end finishes, and offers seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Privacy for the main house was carefully considered, and practical choices like spa-like micro-cement in the bathroom create a durable, low-maintenance, and rental-friendly space. More than just a guest house, this ADU is a thoughtfully crafted space that inspires relaxation and connection.

Today’s Accessory Dwelling Units aren’t just tiny homes; they’re often big on innovation with many across America offering a masterclass in architectural and interior design ingenuity, space optimization and aesthetics. Some designs are so progressive, they are redefining what’s possible in small-space living, blending creativity with functionality in ways that are as practical as they are stunning.

In the years ahead, the popularity and relevance of ADUs is only set to grow among real estate investment and revenue-oriented homeowners: those who want a convenient and elevated experience for their guests, and others focused on smaller, energy-efficient homes with reduced environmental impact.

These modern ADUs are not just about adding square footage; they're about enhancing lifestyles, fostering intergenerational living, and creating sustainable housing options for the future.

