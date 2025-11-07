America’s Top 10 ADUs of 2025: Tiny Homes, Huge Ideas

This project is a beautiful example of how ADUs can bring generations together while adding long-term value to a property. The homeowners created not one, but two attached backyard homes. One was designed for an aging mother, and the other for rental income to support the family. Together, the units make space for four generations to stay close while still maintaining privacy and independence. Both ADUs were designed with light, openness, and connection to the outdoors in mind. High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the interiors with natural light, while large sliding glass doors open to private patios for easy indoor-outdoor living. Each space feels modern and welcoming, complete with well-appointed kitchens and roomy islands perfect for family meals or morning coffee. It’s a true example of multigenerational living done right.