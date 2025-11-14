Mandarin Oriental’s Next Miami Masterpiece: Swire Properties Launches North Tower Sales on Brickell Key
Source: Swire Properties
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Swire Properties has officially opened sales for the highly anticipated North Tower of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, marking one of the most significant ultra-luxury residential moments of the year. Set on the privately held island of Brickell Key, the new tower joins its sister South Tower in shaping what is destined to become Mandarin Oriental’s North American flagship and one of Miami’s defining branded residential destinations.
Scheduled for completion in 2030, the North Tower introduces 70 two to four-bedroom Private Residences with pricing anticipated to begin at $3.9 million. The building will also house 28 turnkey, fully furnished Hotel Residences starting at $3.8 million, already 75 percent reserved, underscoring the extraordinary demand for the development. The milestone comes on the heels of the South Tower’s continued success, which launched in April 2024 and has surpassed $1.2 billion in sales, including $127 million in the last month alone.
A Design Vision Led by Laura Gonzalez
The North Tower marks the U.S. residential debut of AD 100 Parisian designer Laura Gonzalez, whose signature maximalist aesthetic has shaped global landmarks such as Cartier boutiques, the Saint James Hotel, and Printemps’ first New York location. Her interiors for the Private Residences are rooted in Miami’s natural palette, soft curves, and organic textures.
“For The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, we sought to capture the spirit of Brickell Key. We wove in a Miami-inspired palette of blues and sands, along with organic textures and soft, curving forms. This approach aimed to infuse each home with soul, fostering joy and a true sense of belonging for every resident.”
Laura Gonzalez, AD100 Interior Designer
The tower’s exterior, crafted by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, extends the development’s sculptural identity, mirroring the architectural language introduced in the South Tower.
Inside the North Tower: Crafted Luxury and Elevated Kitchens
Rising 426 feet, the North Tower presents dual arrival experiences: one dedicated to hotel guests and a separate, private entry exclusively for residents. Both open into lush outdoor landscapes designed by Thai landscape firm SHMA, setting a serene tone for the tower’s resort-inspired ambiance.
Residences are framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive private terraces, creating a seamless connection to the surrounding water and city views. Interiors are expected to feature:
Custom Molteni&C cabinetry in warm or cool palettes
Dornbracht fixtures
State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances
Undercounter wine storage for up to 34 bottles
Spa-inspired primary bathrooms with custom vanities and backlit mirrors
These details reinforce a design ethos centered on ease, sophistication, and the pleasure of daily ritual.
An Amenity Universe Spanning 80,000 Square Feet
Residents of the North Tower will enjoy exclusive access to 80,000 square feet of amenities spread across a multi-tiered podium. Distinct zones are thoughtfully programmed for gathering, leisure, and culinary experiences. Anticipated features include:
A dedicated Honor Bar within the residential lobby
A 19th-floor Residents’ Lounge with a chef’s kitchen, versatile dining spaces, and areas suitable for private meetings
A wide selection of pools, lounges, and wellness environments
Beyond the tower’s private amenities, residents benefit from direct access to the offerings of Mandarin Oriental, Miami, including:
Resort and lounge pools
Signature waterfront dining on Biscayne Bay
The iconic Spa at Mandarin Oriental
Personalized service from the dedicated Mandarin Oriental residential team, available 24 hours a day
“The North Tower represents a rare opportunity to own a home that unites Miami’s vibrant spirit with Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and craftsmanship.“
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental
Kleitman continued, “Conceived with exceptional design and privileged access to our world of wellness, dining and cultural experiences, these residences will redefine private living on Brickell Key. For owners, it is not simply about acquiring a residence, but about embracing a way of life that is both refined and truly exceptional.”
A Legacy Project on Brickell Key
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami marks the culmination of Swire Properties’ decades-long vision for Brickell Key. As the final new-construction opportunity on the island, the development carries a profound sense of place, rooted in the area’s evolution and Mandarin Oriental’s global reputation for excellence.
The wellness program is set to be among the most comprehensive in the region, reflecting Mandarin Oriental’s distinction of operating more Forbes Five-Star spas than any hotel group. Offerings will include:
A forest yoga lawn
A tea garden
Saunas and hammam
A wellness pool deck with cold plunge and hot tub
Private cabanas
A state-of-the-art fitness center
A multi-use sports court
Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with delivery slated for 2030. Sales are managed by Fortune Development Sales, and prospective buyers can visit the Sales Pavilion now open on Brickell Key.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.