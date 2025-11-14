Aerial view of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami unveils its North Tower — a new era of waterfront elegance defined by Laura Gonzalez interiors and Mandarin Oriental’s signature hospitalityPhoto Courtesy of Swire Properties
Mandarin Oriental’s Next Miami Masterpiece: Swire Properties Launches North Tower Sales on Brickell Key

A New Chapter in Ultra-Luxury Living Debuts with Laura Gonzalez Interiors, Flagship Hospitality, and a Rare Final Chance to Own on the Island
Source: Swire Properties

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

Swire Properties has officially opened sales for the highly anticipated North Tower of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, marking one of the most significant ultra-luxury residential moments of the year. Set on the privately held island of Brickell Key, the new tower joins its sister South Tower in shaping what is destined to become Mandarin Oriental’s North American flagship and one of Miami’s defining branded residential destinations.

Scheduled for completion in 2030, the North Tower introduces 70 two to four-bedroom Private Residences with pricing anticipated to begin at $3.9 million. The building will also house 28 turnkey, fully furnished Hotel Residences starting at $3.8 million, already 75 percent reserved, underscoring the extraordinary demand for the development. The milestone comes on the heels of the South Tower’s continued success, which launched in April 2024 and has surpassed $1.2 billion in sales, including $127 million in the last month alone.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami social spa
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami social spaPhoto Courtesy of Swire Properties

A Design Vision Led by Laura Gonzalez

The North Tower marks the U.S. residential debut of AD 100 Parisian designer Laura Gonzalez, whose signature maximalist aesthetic has shaped global landmarks such as Cartier boutiques, the Saint James Hotel, and Printemps’ first New York location. Her interiors for the Private Residences are rooted in Miami’s natural palette, soft curves, and organic textures.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami terrace view
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami terrace viewPhoto Courtesy of Swire Properties

“For The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, we sought to capture the spirit of Brickell Key. We wove in a Miami-inspired palette of blues and sands, along with organic textures and soft, curving forms. This approach aimed to infuse each home with soul, fostering joy and a true sense of belonging for every resident.”

Laura Gonzalez, AD100 Interior Designer

The tower’s exterior, crafted by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, extends the development’s sculptural identity, mirroring the architectural language introduced in the South Tower.

Inside the North Tower: Crafted Luxury and Elevated Kitchens

Rising 426 feet, the North Tower presents dual arrival experiences: one dedicated to hotel guests and a separate, private entry exclusively for residents. Both open into lush outdoor landscapes designed by Thai landscape firm SHMA, setting a serene tone for the tower’s resort-inspired ambiance.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami private residence living room
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami private residence bathroom
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami private residence kitchen

Residences are framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive private terraces, creating a seamless connection to the surrounding water and city views. Interiors are expected to feature:

  • Custom Molteni&C cabinetry in warm or cool palettes

  • Dornbracht fixtures

  • State-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances

  • Undercounter wine storage for up to 34 bottles

  • Spa-inspired primary bathrooms with custom vanities and backlit mirrors

These details reinforce a design ethos centered on ease, sophistication, and the pleasure of daily ritual.

Aerial view of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami
An Amenity Universe Spanning 80,000 Square Feet

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami Level 19 dining
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami Level 19 diningPhoto Courtesy of Swire Properties

Residents of the North Tower will enjoy exclusive access to 80,000 square feet of amenities spread across a multi-tiered podium. Distinct zones are thoughtfully programmed for gathering, leisure, and culinary experiences. Anticipated features include:

  • A dedicated Honor Bar within the residential lobby

  • A 19th-floor Residents’ Lounge with a chef’s kitchen, versatile dining spaces, and areas suitable for private meetings

  • A wide selection of pools, lounges, and wellness environments

Beyond the tower’s private amenities, residents benefit from direct access to the offerings of Mandarin Oriental, Miami, including:

  • Resort and lounge pools

  • Signature waterfront dining on Biscayne Bay

  • The iconic Spa at Mandarin Oriental

  • Personalized service from the dedicated Mandarin Oriental residential team, available 24 hours a day

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami resort pool
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami resort poolPhoto Courtesy of Swire Properties

“The North Tower represents a rare opportunity to own a home that unites Miami’s vibrant spirit with Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and craftsmanship.“

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental

Kleitman continued, “Conceived with exceptional design and privileged access to our world of wellness, dining and cultural experiences, these residences will redefine private living on Brickell Key. For owners, it is not simply about acquiring a residence, but about embracing a way of life that is both refined and truly exceptional.”

A Legacy Project on Brickell Key

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami hotel arrival
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami hotel arrivalPhoto Courtesy of Swire Properties

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami marks the culmination of Swire Properties’ decades-long vision for Brickell Key. As the final new-construction opportunity on the island, the development carries a profound sense of place, rooted in the area’s evolution and Mandarin Oriental’s global reputation for excellence.

The wellness program is set to be among the most comprehensive in the region, reflecting Mandarin Oriental’s distinction of operating more Forbes Five-Star spas than any hotel group. Offerings will include:

  • A forest yoga lawn

  • A tea garden

  • Saunas and hammam

  • A wellness pool deck with cold plunge and hot tub

  • Private cabanas

  • A state-of-the-art fitness center

  • A multi-use sports court

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with delivery slated for 2030. Sales are managed by Fortune Development Sales, and prospective buyers can visit the Sales Pavilion now open on Brickell Key.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami lap pool
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami lap poolPhoto Courtesy of Swire Properties
Aerial view of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami
