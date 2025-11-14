Mandarin Oriental’s Next Miami Masterpiece: Swire Properties Launches North Tower Sales on Brickell Key

Scheduled for completion in 2030, the North Tower introduces 70 two to four-bedroom Private Residences with pricing anticipated to begin at $3.9 million. The building will also house 28 turnkey, fully furnished Hotel Residences starting at $3.8 million, already 75 percent reserved, underscoring the extraordinary demand for the development. The milestone comes on the heels of the South Tower’s continued success, which launched in April 2024 and has surpassed $1.2 billion in sales, including $127 million in the last month alone.