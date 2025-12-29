Inside Optima McDowell Mountain, a $1 Billion Biophilic Community Redefining Luxury Living in North Scottsdale
A new chapter in Arizona real estate is officially underway. Optima McDowell Mountain, a $1 billion mixed-use community rising across 22 acres in North Scottsdale, has welcomed its first residents with the completion of Tower 7220. The milestone marks the initial phase of a six-building vision that places design, sustainability, and livability at the center of contemporary desert living.
When fully realized, Optima McDowell Mountain will comprise 1,330 residences across six architecturally striking eight-story buildings. For now, Tower 7220 stands as the project’s first expression, offering a preview of what is set to become one of the most ambitious luxury residential developments in the United States.
Tower 7220 Sets the Residential Standard
Tower 7220 introduces 210 rental residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom floorplans, with monthly pricing starting at $2,900 and extending beyond $10,000. Each residence reflects Optima’s signature biophilic design philosophy, a design approach that integrates natural elements into the built environment to support well-being and connection to place.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and 9- and 10-foot ceilings bring in abundant natural light, while private terraces wrapped in lush native plantings soften the building’s modern lines and extend living spaces outdoors. Interiors are designed for both function and refinement, featuring smart-home technology, expansive walk-in and millwork closets with built-ins, and sun-screening roller shades, including blackout options in bedrooms.
Kitchens are outfitted with eased-edge granite countertops, soft-close cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances with induction cooktops. Select layouts include wine refrigerators and utility sinks. Bathrooms elevate everyday routines with frameless glass showers, large-format tile, and dual vanities in two- and three-bedroom homes, along with select features such as deep soaking tubs, seated vanities, and private water closets.
A Community Built Around Open Space and Sustainability
Optima McDowell Mountain is defined as much by what surrounds the buildings as by the residences themselves. Seventy-five percent of the community’s grounds are dedicated to open space, creating a sense of scale and breathing room rarely found in urban-style developments. The project also incorporates the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the United States, underscoring its long-term commitment to responsible resource management in a desert environment.
A pioneering vertical landscape system further transforms the development into a living extension of the surrounding terrain, reinforcing Optima’s vision of a modern desert oasis that evolves with its environment rather than competing with it.
Resort-Style Amenities With Everyday Appeal
Residents of Tower 7220 enjoy access to approximately 1.5 acres of amenity space designed to support both active and social lifestyles. Highlights include a rooftop deck anchored by a 50-meter Olympic-length pool, along with a running track that will follow the perimeter of the roof. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, an outdoor putting and chipping area, and a range of additional lifestyle-focused spaces designed for daily use rather than occasional indulgence.
As future buildings come online, each will feature its own dedicated amenity offerings, reinforcing the community’s all-inclusive approach to luxury living.
Looking Ahead at a Multi-Phase Vision
Tower 7220 represents just the beginning. Optima McDowell Mountain’s first phase includes this initial apartment tower debuting in fall 2025, with a condominium tower scheduled to arrive in summer 2027. Together, the six-building development is poised to reshape expectations around large-scale residential communities in Arizona, blending modern architecture with environmental sensitivity and long-term livability.
As residents settle into Tower 7220, Optima McDowell Mountain offers a clear signal of where luxury real estate is heading in the Southwest: thoughtful, design-driven, and built with the future firmly in mind.
