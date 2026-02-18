NYLON Takes Over Aspen With a Four-Day Residency at The Snow Lodge
Aspen closed out President’s Day weekend with a high-altitude cultural moment as NYLON wrapped its winter residency at The Snow Lodge. Running February 12 through 15, the four-day takeover transformed Aspen’s most coveted après-ski destination into a hub for music, style, and membership-driven experiences, powered by NYLON’s invite-only Membership program.
Hosted in Aspen, the residency blended nightlife with daytime programming, drawing a crowd that reflected the publication’s reach across fashion, entertainment, and digital culture. Bethenny Frankel, Tinx, Jodie Woods, Peter Weber, and a long list of creatives and tastemakers were among those in attendance throughout the weekend.
A Weekend Led by Music
The residency unfolded across multiple venues and moods, beginning Thursday night with Alex Wann opening the weekend at The Jade Room x Caviar Kaspia. Friday followed with Kaytranada headlining NYLON Nights, setting a defining tone for the weekend.
Saturday belonged to PAWSA, who brought Valentine’s Day energy to his takeover of The Snow Lodge Aspen Après and NYLON Nights before returning Sunday for a performance at Après Ski Club Snowmass. The weekend closed with Kaz James delivering a final set back at The Jade Room x Caviar Kaspia, bringing the residency to a celebratory finish.
Membership at the Center
The Aspen takeover underscored the direction of NYLON Membership, which launched in 2025 and is designed for cultural connectors and scene-shapers. Members were invited into a curated schedule that extended beyond nightlife, including an exclusive dinner at Marea, a workout class hosted inside The Jade Room, and a private shopping experience at Aspen staple Kemo Sabe.
“NYLON Membership is about unlocking the kind of cultural access you can’t get anywhere else. Aspen was a perfect example of just that — world-class performances, exclusive moments, and a tight-knit community shaping the weekend together. This is only the beginning, and we’re excited to deliver even more extraordinary experiences for our Members throughout the year.”
Bryan Goldberg, CEO of BDG
The crowd reflected NYLON’s cross-cultural reach, with familiar faces moving easily between après-ski sets and late-night performances. Bethenny Frankel, Tinx, Jodie Woods, Peter Weber, Kian Lawley, Kenny Stills, Kit Keenan, Juliette Porter, and more were spotted throughout the weekend, underscoring the residency’s pull across fashion, entertainment, sports, and digital culture.
Fashion, Flavor, and Brand Moments
Fashion played a visible role throughout the weekend, with ASOS serving as the exclusive fashion sponsor. Guests were invited to shop a curated winter collection at the St. Regis Aspen pop-up, featuring après-ski staples and cold-weather looks, while a hot chocolate cart at Snow Lodge Après kept things cozy.
Beverage brand Bloom activated with its new Glacier Crush flavor at the Bloom Energy Bar, adding another social touchpoint. Polymarket introduced a live scribble-wall prediction mural and Polaroid moments, turning the weekend into a visual memory bank for attendees.
A Winter Residency With Staying Power
By pairing a tightly curated music lineup with member-first access and brand-driven experiences, NYLON’s Aspen residency reinforced the publication’s growing presence. The Snow Lodge provided the ideal setting, anchoring the weekend in Aspen’s winter rhythm while offering space for connection, celebration, and return visits.
