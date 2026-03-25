Real Estate

The “Barbie House” in Santa Monica Is Back on the Market as a $38,500 Per Month Coastal Icon

One of the Most Recognizable Homes on Palisades Beach Road Returns as a Rare Oceanfront Lease Blending Bold Design With Front-Row Pacific Views
“Barbie House” exterior with pink and purple design in Santa Monica
Colorful “Barbie House” façade in Santa Monica stands out among neighboring beachfront homesTyler Walz for Sotheby’s International Realty
3 min read

On a stretch of Palisades Beach Road where oceanfront homes tend to blend into one another, one property has never quite followed the rules. Known locally as the “Barbie House,” the residence at 1341 Palisades Beach Road in Santa Monica has spent years turning heads, stopping beachgoers mid-walk, and quietly becoming one of the most photographed homes along the California coast.

Now, the iconic property is available for lease at $38,500 per month, offering a chance to experience a home that has long existed somewhere between architectural statement and cultural landmark.

“Barbie House” living room with beachfront terrace and Pacific Ocean views
“Barbie House” near Santa Monica Pier with oceanfront setting
“Barbie House” bedroom with fireplace and modern design in Santa Monica

A Coastal Landmark That Refuses to Blend In

The house’s reputation is tied as much to its exterior as its location. Finished in pink, purple, and black, the structure stands out against the more neutral tones that dominate the coastline. It is the last remaining example of the original “Sherbet Homes,” a trio of pastel residences that once defined this pocket of Santa Monica.

Today, it stands alone. That sense of individuality has only amplified its presence, turning the home into a familiar backdrop for social media and a point of curiosity for anyone passing by.

The visual impact is immediate, but the setting is just as compelling. Positioned directly on the sand along Pacific Coast Highway, the home offers unobstructed views of the Pacific, with the sound of the ocean forming a constant backdrop.

“Barbie House” aerial view on Palisades Beach Road in Santa Monica
Aerial view of the “Barbie House” on Palisades Beach Road highlighting its bold pink and purple exteriorTyler Walz for Sotheby’s International Realty
“Barbie House” exterior with pink and purple design in Santa Monica
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A Layout Designed Around the Ocean

Behind the recognizable façade, the residence unfolds across four levels, including a rooftop deck with panoramic coastline views. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, each designed to take advantage of its beachfront position.

The main living spaces emphasize openness and connection to the outdoors. Bi-fold doors extend the living area onto a beachfront terrace, creating a seamless transition between interior and exterior. The effect is less about separation and more about continuity, with the ocean always within view.

A defining architectural feature, the neon spiral staircase, links three ocean-facing decks, adding a sculptural element that mirrors the home’s bold exterior. It is both functional and expressive, reinforcing the sense that this is a property designed to be seen as much as lived in.

Ocean-facing sitting area inside the “Barbie House” with panoramic Santa Monica beach views
Ocean-facing sitting area inside the “Barbie House” with panoramic Santa Monica beach viewsTyler Walz for Sotheby’s International Realty

Modern Interiors Meet Statement Design

Inside, the design shifts toward a more restrained, contemporary approach. The kitchen features premium appliances and clean architectural lines, allowing the surrounding views to remain the focal point.

The primary suite is positioned as a private retreat, complete with an enclosed ocean-view sitting area, bi-fold doors, a fireplace, and a spa-inspired bathroom. Additional en suite bedrooms provide flexibility for guests, making the home equally suited for entertaining or extended stays.

Offered fully furnished and move-in ready, the residence aligns with a growing demand for turnkey luxury rentals, particularly in coastal markets where time and convenience carry increasing value.

Primary bedroom inside the “Barbie House” in Santa Monica with ocean views and modern decor
Primary bedroom inside the “Barbie House” in Santa Monica with ocean views and modern decorTyler Walz for Sotheby’s International Realty

Living at the Intersection of Culture and Coastline

Location remains one of the home’s strongest assets. Set just moments from the Santa Monica Pier, as well as nearby dining and shopping, the property balances privacy with proximity.

Yet what makes the “Barbie House” distinct is not simply its access or amenities. It is the way it has embedded itself into the visual identity of the coastline. Few homes achieve that level of recognition without losing their sense of livability.

Here, the two seem to coexist. The design is unmistakable, but the experience remains grounded in the essentials of beachfront living: direct sand access, uninterrupted views, and a layout that keeps the ocean at the center of daily life.

Rooftop deck at the “Barbie House” in Santa Monica with lounge seating overlooking the Pacific
Rooftop deck at the “Barbie House” in Santa Monica with lounge seating overlooking the PacificTyler Walz for Sotheby’s International Realty
For those looking to step into a piece of Santa Monica’s visual culture, this lease offers something rare. Not just a place to stay, but a home that has already made its mark on the landscape.
“Barbie House” exterior with pink and purple design in Santa Monica
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