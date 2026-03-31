Montage Cay Marina Villas Debut in The Abacos: Private Island Living Meets Direct Marina Access

Montage Cay is expanding its residential vision with the debut of its Marina Villas, introducing a new way to experience private island ownership in The Abacos. The 53-acre resort and residential community, developed by Montage International in partnership with Sterling Global Financial, continues to gain traction with $150 million in sales to date.
This latest release signals more than an expansion. It introduces a new residential format that places equal emphasis on access, design, and lifestyle, appealing to buyers who value both privacy and proximity to the water.
The Marina Villas represent a distinct addition to The Residences at Montage Cay. Ownership for this limited collection begins at $8 million, with each villa configured as a four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence.
A defining feature is the layout itself. Each home includes a separate entrance and a lock-off guest suite, offering flexibility for hosting while maintaining a sense of privacy. The positioning is equally intentional. On one side, direct marina access allows owners to step straight onto their vessel. On the other, beachfront access opens to the Sea of Abaco, creating a setting that moves easily between yachting and coastal living.
It marks the first time Montage Cay has introduced residences that connect both experiences within a single property.
Beyond the Marina Villas, the larger residential offering at Montage Cay reflects a layered approach to ownership. Residences begin at $4.6 million and range from two to six bedrooms, with options that are either turnkey or fully customizable.
Homes are arranged across seven distinct enclaves, each positioned along its own stretch of oceanfront. The layout allows for a more private experience across the island, while still maintaining access to shared amenities.
Design considerations extend outdoors as much as they do inside. Private pools, outdoor kitchens, and expansive lounge areas are integrated into the residences, all oriented toward uninterrupted views of the surrounding water.
Ownership at Montage Cay is paired with access to a full suite of resort amenities, anchored by the Inn at Montage Cay. Residents can expect elevated dining options, Spa Montage, Compass Sports programming, and Paintbox Children’s Club, alongside resort pools and racquet courts.
For those arriving by sea, the island’s 47-slip deepwater marina accommodates yachts up to 100 feet, reinforcing the development’s appeal to boating enthusiasts.
The experience is further shaped by Montage Hotels & Resorts’ service model. As the world’s only all-Forbes-Five-Star hotel brand, the company brings a level of operational consistency that extends into residential ownership, supported by a dedicated on-island team and personalized residential management.
Despite its sense of seclusion, Montage Cay remains closely connected. The island sits less than a mile from Marsh Harbour, making it easily accessible by boat or seaplane, with direct airlift links to major U.S. markets.
This balance between privacy and convenience has become a defining characteristic of the development. Owners are able to step into a quieter, more controlled environment without giving up access to essential services and travel infrastructure.
Montage Cay stands as the first private island residential development from Montage Hotels & Resorts, backed by Sterling Global Financial’s long-standing presence in Bahamian real estate and marina development.
With the introduction of the Marina Villas, the project continues to evolve, offering a more tailored approach to island living that aligns with how today’s buyers move between land and sea.