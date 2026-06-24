A New Sports and Lifestyle Landmark Rises at The Ellinikon

The Ellinikon, the largest urban regeneration project in Europe, is preparing to open its Sports Park on the Athenian Riviera, a roughly 287,000-square-meter destination built for athletes and residents alike on the grounds of Athens' former international airport. The park brings football, basketball, tennis and padel courts, an outdoor athletics track, an aquatics center, and open-air training areas into a single public space within The Ellinikon Park, the 2-million-square-meter coastal park anchoring the development. Developer LAMDA Development reports interest from about 17,000 prospective buyers across 110 countries, a measure of how closely the global market is watching the project take shape. The Sports Park is scheduled to open to the public in mid-2026, with its first public event arriving on June 25 as the launch stage of the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece. Rather than treating athletic venues as standalone facilities, LAMDA has folded elite training and everyday recreation into the same landscape, placing physical activity at the center of how the new district is meant to be lived in.