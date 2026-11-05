Real Estate

The Flatiron Building Welcomes Its First Residents in 124 Years

Closings are underway at the Daniel Burnham landmark, now 36 private homes with Studio Sofield interiors, a 60-foot lap pool and residences from $14.85 million.
Exterior of the Flatiron Building in New York at twilight
The Flatiron Building at dusk, now a residential address for the first time since 1902.Astra Studios, courtesy of The Flatiron Building
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Closings have begun at the Flatiron Building, with residents moving into the 1902 landmark for the first time in its 124-year history.
  • The Brodsky Organization and The Sorgente Group converted the building into 36 private residences with interiors by Studio Sofield.
  • Amenities include a 60-foot lap pool, fitness center, sauna and cold plunge, a sports and golf simulator and Madison Square Park view lounges; Bar Pisellino Flatiron Building opens in 2027.
  • Remaining three- and four-bedroom homes start at $14.85 million; a full-floor 20th-floor home is priced at $53.5 million. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group handles sales.

For the first time in its 124-year history, the Flatiron Building has residents. The Brodsky Organization announced that closings have officially commenced at the landmark, with the first owners moving in as the multi-year restoration and conversion into 36 private residences nears completion. Closings continue in the coming months.

"For more than a century, The Flatiron Building has been part of the fabric of New York City and a beloved icon for locals and visitors to The Flatiron District," said Daniel Brodsky, managing principal of The Brodsky Organization. "Welcoming its first residents is an extraordinary moment and the culmination of years of work by an incredibly talented team to preserve this landmark while preparing it for its next century."

Restoring a Beaux-Arts Landmark

Originally designed by Daniel Burnham and completed in 1902 as the Fuller Building, the Flatiron spent more than a century as a commercial property, most notably home to Macmillan Publishers and The Fuller Company. Its conversion came out of an extended collaboration among architecture, design, preservation and construction teams, with the sponsor working alongside the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, executive architect SLCE Architects and preservation firm Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners.

The work included restoring the limestone, brick and terra-cotta Beaux-Arts facade, replacing more than 1,000 windows and restoring or replicating thousands of individual terra-cotta elements. AECOM Tishman served as construction manager for the residential conversion.

Rendering of the Flatiron Building lobby with arched windows and a custom chandelier
The double-height attended lobby, with a Studio Sofield chandelier inspired by a historic Madison Square Park lamppost.Visualisation One, courtesy of The Flatiron Building

Inside the 36 Residences

The homes take their shape from the building's triangular plan, with expansive living and entertaining spaces and views across the Manhattan skyline. Studio Sofield's interiors draw on materials and architectural details uncovered during the restoration, including historic ironwork, railings and marble mosaics, pairing the building's original character with a contemporary residence.

Each home opens through a private elevator entry vestibule with marble mosaic flooring and stone finishes. Kitchens feature sleek metal cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances, and a Ketra lighting system by Lutron offers adjustable light temperature, brightness and circadian programming. North-facing residences look over Madison Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Broadway from the building's prow; south-facing homes take sun from the south, east and west.

Great room with tall windows and views over Madison Square Park in the Flatiron Building
The great room of Residence 12 North, at the building's prow.Adrian Gaut, courtesy of The Flatiron Building
Primary bedroom with arched window and neutral furnishings in the Flatiron Building
The primary bedroom of Residence 12 North.Adrian Gaut, courtesy of The Flatiron Building

Amenities and Bar Pisellino

Residents have access to a double-height attended lobby anchored by a custom Studio Sofield chandelier inspired by a historic Madison Square Park lamppost, a 60-foot lap pool, a fitness center, sauna and cold plunge, a sports and golf simulator, and games and Madison Park view lounges. Private storage and wine cellars are available for purchase.

The building is also preparing to welcome Bar Pisellino Flatiron Building in 2027 from restaurateurs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams, whose restaurants have defined the West Village. The bar will give the public a place to gather inside the restored landmark.

Rendering of an indoor lap pool with vaulted ceiling in the Flatiron Building
The 60-foot lap pool.Visualisation One, courtesy of The Flatiron Building
Rendering of a wood-paneled games lounge with leather seating in the Flatiron Building
The games lounge.Visualisation One, courtesy of The Flatiron Building
Exterior of the Flatiron Building in New York at twilight
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Pricing and Availability

"The response from buyers has been just as remarkable as the building itself," said James Lansill, senior managing director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. "There is only one Flatiron Building, and buyers recognize the rarity of being able to own and live within a landmark of this significance, while also enjoying the elevated design, services and amenities expected at the highest level of new residential development in New York City. This is an exciting milestone for the building. With a limited collection of exceptional residences remaining, and nearly immediate occupancy, our team is busy with new buyers looking to make The Flatiron Building their home."

The Flatiron Building is co-developed by The Brodsky Organization and The Sorgente Group. Remaining three- and four-bedroom homes start at $14.85 million, and a newly available full-floor home on the 20th floor is priced at $53.5 million. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive sales and marketing firm. Private showings can be arranged at theflatironbuilding.com.

Rendering of a sunlit great room with city views on the 20th floor of the Flatiron Building
The great room of the full-floor 20th-floor residence, priced at $53.5 million.Visualisation One, courtesy of The Flatiron Building
Exterior of the Flatiron Building in New York at twilight
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