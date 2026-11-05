The Flatiron Building Welcomes Its First Residents in 124 Years

"The response from buyers has been just as remarkable as the building itself," said James Lansill, senior managing director at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. "There is only one Flatiron Building, and buyers recognize the rarity of being able to own and live within a landmark of this significance, while also enjoying the elevated design, services and amenities expected at the highest level of new residential development in New York City. This is an exciting milestone for the building. With a limited collection of exceptional residences remaining, and nearly immediate occupancy, our team is busy with new buyers looking to make The Flatiron Building their home."