Inside 2024's Must-See High-End Food-Tasting Events Around the World

Date: October 17-20, 2024

The New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) is a prestigious event that attracts culinary talent and food lovers from around the globe. The festival offers an eclectic mix of gourmet experiences ranging from indulgent, high-end cuisine to more health-conscious options.

In 2024, NYCWFF will significantly emphasize emerging dietary trends, including exclusive gatherings centered on keto, superfoods, sustainable eating, and other trends that reflect the growing interest in health-focused lifestyles.