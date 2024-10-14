How Lifestyle Choices Impact Heart Health

Unexpected weight gain or loss could indicate developing heart failure or worsening existing heart failure. Even if you feel fine, seek cardiology services and inform your healthcare provider about any weight changes so they can adjust your medications if necessary. This can help prevent hospitalization due to worsening heart failure.

Weigh yourself at the same time each morning. This should be ideally before breakfast and after using the bathroom. Consistently wear the same type of clothing (preferably without shoes) and use the same scale in the same spot. This consistency helps in tracking actual weight changes daily. Record your weight and bring a copy to each healthcare appointment.

Inform your healthcare provider if you gain two to three pounds in one day for several consecutive days, five or more pounds in a week, or any specific amount your healthcare team advised you to report.