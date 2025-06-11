Before You Buy the Brownstone: The Hidden Liquidity Risks of Trophy Properties

Liquidity is the ability to quickly convert an asset into cash without significantly reducing its value.

For example, if you lose your job, you may need cash to cover rent, groceries, and other essentials. Without income, savings become the primary resource. If those savings aren’t in cash, you might have to sell investments such as stocks, mutual funds, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

During a financial crisis, however, markets can be highly volatile. Selling investments at a loss during such times may lock in reduced values, worsening your financial position. A lack of liquidity can result in missed mortgage or rent payments and long-term damage to your credit score.

Even high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) may face challenges if their wealth is concentrated in illiquid assets like real estate, private businesses, or collectibles.

Beyond emergencies, having funds readily available in a liquid asset, such as a money market fund, allows you to act quickly on time-sensitive investment opportunities. This may involve making a down payment on a new home, capitalizing on value-boosting home renovation trends, buying undervalued assets, or investing in a new venture.

Conversely, holding capital in less liquid assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could delay such transactions due to the time and uncertainty involved in finding a buyer.