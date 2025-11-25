Key Rules and Exceptions in Louisiana No Pay No Play Laws

Louisiana's "No Pay, No Play" law is very strict about uninsured drivers. It is one of the most complex laws of its kind in the United States. Codified under Louisiana Revised Statute 32:866, the law prevents uninsured motorists from recovering certain damages after an accident, even if the other driver is completely at fault; this law still applies.

To understand its full effect, it's important to look at the main rules behind it and the few exceptions that let uninsured drivers avoid it in some cases. Under this statute, an uninsured driver's right to compensation after an accident is significantly limited.

Even when they are not at fault, Louisiana law restricts how much they can recover for injuries and property damage. This highlights the importance of maintaining valid insurance coverage at all times to avoid economic losses after a crash.