Chinese Travelers Are Discovering America's Pacific Paradise, Guam

The resorts in Guam aren't playing around. Over the past decade, major luxury brands have been pouring money into properties that get what affluent Asian travelers actually want. These are thoughtfully designed spaces that balance familiar comforts with that dreamy tropical setting everyone's constantly chasing.

Dusit Thani Guam Resort’s Thai-inspired design alone is worth the trip, but it's the details that really shine. The on-site spa lures you in and rooms with those floor-to-ceiling ocean views keep you hooked.

Then there's Tsubaki Tower, which says "go big or go home" with 340 rooms overlooking Tumon Bay. The infinity pool? The spa offers everything from traditional treatments to cutting-edge modern therapies. But to make the trip to the spa worth it, you must first get your feet aching at the shopping district that is connected directly to the hotel. For travelers who consider retail therapy a legitimate vacation activity, it doesn’t get any better than this.

The Hilton Guam Resort & Spa sprawls across 32 acres, filling its space with swim-up bars, cultural shows, and staff who actually speak Mandarin and understand what Chinese guests want before they even ask. The attention to detail shows they've done their homework, and everything from room layouts to tea selections and dining options is pure perfection.

For the ultra-private crowd, luxury villas are starting to pop up around Tumon Bay and Ypao Beach. Private pools, chef's kitchens, and the kind of seclusion where you can pretend the rest of the world doesn't exist for a few days. For the discerning traveller, this is the jackpot.

And activities? Guam delivers. Paddleboarding and jet skis for the water enthusiasts, hiking trails for the adventurous, and championship golf courses for those who take their swing seriously. You could stay busy from sunrise to sunset and still have things left on your list.