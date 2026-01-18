Accessible Luxury Travel: How to Plan a High-End Trip With Mobility Limits

Before you fall in love with photos, ask for specifics. “Step-free” can still mean a steep ramp or a hidden threshold. Ask about curb cuts, elevator size, shower entry, bed height, hallway width, and the route from drop-off to reception.

If your needs relate to nerve and muscle changes, learning the basics of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can help you describe what “accessible” means for you. Be sure to confirm the exact accessible room category, and get it noted in writing. You should also ask for recent photos or a quick video of the entrance, the bathroom, and the shower threshold.