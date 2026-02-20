4 Event Special Effects That Make a Statement Without Fire

What makes an event truly memorable, big or small, is the magic of effects, whether it's LED string lights twinkling at night or cold spark fountains illuminating a wedding reception.

What do these two effects have in common?

They don't require fire.

While pyrotechnics have been synonymous with stage effects for decades, they're inherently more risky than alternatives like cryo Jets, low-lying fog, intelligent lighting design, and cold spark fountains. These alternatives allow production designers and event planners to bring thrilling immersive experiences to life and promote them as safe.

Learn more about these alternative effects to pyrotechnics, including creative applications for various events.