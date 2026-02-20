7 Dallas Experiences for Architecture and Design Fans
Home to several Pritzker Prize-winning sites, Dallas has become a leader in architectural innovation. The city boasts structural marvels from the likes of Richard Meier, a Pritzker Laureate, who designed the famous Rachofsky House, which was later donated to the Dallas Museum of Art.
Another Laureate, I.M. Pei, designed Fountain Place, the city's famous glass skyscraper, alongside architect Henry Cobb. This site is also renowned for its plaza designed by the celebrated landscape architect, Dan Kiley.
Here are seven more examples of awe-inspiring architecture in Dallas.
1. Architecture Tours
Every architecture tour in Dallas should start with the city's Arts District.
The Dallas Center for Architecture even hosts a 90-minute walking tour. On your tour, you'll get up close to another local marvel by architect I.M. Pei, City Hall itself!
Catch a show at Wyly Theatre, designed by Rem Koolhaas and Joshua Prince-Ramus. This remarkable venue is vertically stacked with 575 seats, breaking away from traditional theater design.
While on your tour, don't forget to visit the third I.M. Pei-designed building on this list, Meyerson Symphony Center. Pei again shows his mastery of glass design in the center's glass curtain walls.
2. The Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
The Dallas Skyline is defined by such architectural giants as the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.
Designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, this bridge features a 400-foot steel arch with 58 cables designed in an almost loom-like fashion. It's also been likened to a musical instrument in appearance. The result is a structure that's both strong and delicate, especially when illuminated at night.
3. The Nasher Sculpture Center
Another highlight of the Dallas Arts District is The Nasher Sculpture Center, designed by Renzo Piano.
Its glass architecture and screens are celebrated for their use of natural light, allowing light to flood into interiors and play with outdoor sculptures, illuminating the character of every piece.
You'll notice seamless transitions between outdoor sculptural gardens and indoor galleries, while water features add balance. Together, these elements allow for more continuity in the design.
The garden and galleries are full of masterworks from such recognizable names as Picasso and Rodin!
4. AT&T Discovery District
If you're fascinated by the intersection of architecture and digital media, add the AT&T Discovery District to your tour. There, you'll find a 6K resolution media wall, measuring over 100 feet, where you can view immersive digital art in extraordinary detail.
The Globe is another dazzling experience that features 300,000 LEDs. Step inside and discover an interactive art and sound installation.
5. Perot Museum of Nature and Science
The architecture of this museum is designed to spark curiosity about math, science, and the natural world, as evidenced by the "floating cube" focal point of the design and a roof that supports resilient plant life.
Visitors can take a 54-foot glass escalator that extends out from the building exterior, offering a beautiful city view.
Keeping with the STEM theme, the museum features a rainwater collection system that supplies all irrigation needs.
6. Reunion Tower
Another mainstay of the Dallas Skyline is Reunion Tower, known as "The Ball" by locals since 1978. The Tower's GeO-Deck offers one of the best vantage points of the skyline, making it a must-see for urban design enthusiasts.
There, you'll find interactive exhibits to learn more about the architectural background of the skyline. Use touchscreens to zoom in on specific buildings, like the Old Red Museum, a former courthouse built in a Richardsonian Romanesque style in 1892.
To learn more about the building process, explore college campuses with architecture and fabrication schools, such as Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro, which offers more insight into the "bones" of architecture, like steel fabrication.
7. Fair Park
The site of the Texas State Fair is home to one of the largest art deco collections in the world, owing this distinction to the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition. Architect George Dahl designed more than 50 Art Deco buildings for the Centennial, with more than 30 still standing today.
Be sure to check out the Park's expansive 700-foot Esplanade Fountain, an original structure from the 1936 Centennial. Take a nature walk through Leonhardt Lagoon. The Hall of State, another original building, reflects the distinctively modern approach to Art Deco.
Discover Dallas through Architecture
Use your eye for architecture to guide your Dallas itinerary.
Start with the Arts District, followed by spectacular bridges, sculpture centers, museums, and parks. Take in the city's iconic skyline from the Reunion Tower, and discover even more local architectural marvels to visit.
