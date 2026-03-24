Inside the Golf Rivalries Captivating PGA Tour Fans This Season

The PGA Tour season is a season of storylines. But few things grab fans the way rivalries do. The best golfers on the planet come together to compete and the rivalries that play out capture the heart and soul of the game.
Each dramatic move up a board. Each late-stage birdie. Each collapse. It all serves to fuel the ongoing dramas between golf’s most storied rivals.
This golf season, several intriguing rivalries are making conversation. Top golfers have to defend their titles while young guns try to break into the elite group in tennis. On the course there are several high-profile matchups between the sport’s stars. Younger rivals meanwhile are creating new competitive battles that signal the future of golf.
All of this and more is generating dramatic storylines that can turn an otherwise mundane event into a sporting event that grabs the attention of all U.S. golf fans.
In 2026 the PGA Tour’s main storyline is expected to revolve around Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Since 2022 the duo has combined for 23 wins worldwide, distancing themselves from the rest of the competition. And with that they have established themselves as the most elite in today’s game of golf.
Even by modern golf’s standards, the Scheffler vs. McIlroy rivalry is considered exceptional because their games have collided with such relative infrequency.
Even by modern golf’s standards the Scheffler vs. McIlroy rivalry stands out partly because their direct battles have been surprisingly rare. Despite dominating many of the same tournaments they have seldom entered the final round in direct contention with each other for the title.
One notable exception came at the 2023 U.S. Open, although neither was ultimately in position to win. That lack of frequent, high-stakes head-to-head finishes has only added anticipation whenever their paths do align late in a tournament.
Overall Scheffler has a slight edge in stroke-play pairings. He leads 11-6-3 in groups that include McIlroy. Those head-to-heads will be a critical part of the discussion surrounding pairings and among golf fans who wager on PGA Tour props this Major Season.
Much of the golf world focuses on the dominance of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Another compelling storyline is developing between Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele. What makes the Åberg vs. Schauffele rivalry particularly intriguing is the contrast in their playing styles.
Åberg’s natural ball-striking precision allows him to attack pins aggressively, often placing approach shots in ideal positions that create short birdie opportunities. His ability to land the ball close to the hole has quickly made him one of the most efficient scorers from mid-range distances on the PGA Tour.
Schauffele approaches the game differently. He relies on rhythm and consistency to build scoring chances. He may not always overpower courses in the same way but his dependable swing and ability to repeatedly find fairways and greens provide a steady path to low rounds. This was seen in his 2024 PGA Championship win.
Their rivalry has been quietly building throughout the season. It came into sharper focus during The Players Championship. Both entered the final round in strong contention. Åberg electrified TPC Sawgrass with a stunning second-round 63. He reached the turn in just 29 strokes to match the tournament’s front-nine record. Schauffele meanwhile mounted a charge that arrived just a little too late.
With the major season underway their rivalry appears poised to produce more memorable moments in the months ahead.
The latest golf news and insights show that the most dramatic rivalries emerge in the window from The Players Championship to the US Open. Both Åberg and Schauffele ultimately saw the spotlight shift elsewhere on Sunday as Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick captured the attention of fans. Young and Fitzpatrick have an incredible head-to-head battle at the Players.
Fitzpatrick had a one-shot lead with both golfers approaching the famous 17th island-green. Young meanwhile went for the back right hole location with the driver and made a birdie to move into a tie for the lead. The 18th hole. This is where momentum swung again. Young drove it 375 yards to the green, which is a ShotLink career high by 22 yards.
Young’s 15-foot birdie attempt found the green and went in. Unfortunately Fitzpatrick missed an 8-foot par putt which would have forced a playoff. Young took the win. The play from Young though will give him a big boost going into the major tournaments. It could cause Fitzpatrick a bit of a struggle as their rivalry is only beginning.
The PGA Tour season unfolds as a series of intersecting rivalries. Each adds a new layer to the sport’s competitive drama. Scheffler and McIlroy continue to define the top of the game. Åberg and Schauffele. Young and Fitzpatrick. These emerging duels hint at a shifting competitive landscape.
For fans these rivalries transform tournaments into ongoing narratives that stretch across the calendar. As the tour moves closer to Augusta and the heart of the major season, one question remains central. Will the established hierarchy hold or will new challengers reshape the balance of power in professional golf?
*Content reflects information available as of 2026/03/17; subject to change.
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