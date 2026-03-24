Inside the Golf Rivalries Captivating PGA Tour Fans This Season

The PGA Tour season is a season of storylines. But few things grab fans the way rivalries do. The best golfers on the planet come together to compete and the rivalries that play out capture the heart and soul of the game.

Each dramatic move up a board. Each late-stage birdie. Each collapse. It all serves to fuel the ongoing dramas between golf’s most storied rivals.

This golf season, several intriguing rivalries are making conversation. Top golfers have to defend their titles while young guns try to break into the elite group in tennis. On the course there are several high-profile matchups between the sport’s stars. Younger rivals meanwhile are creating new competitive battles that signal the future of golf.

All of this and more is generating dramatic storylines that can turn an otherwise mundane event into a sporting event that grabs the attention of all U.S. golf fans.