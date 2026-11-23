The comeback began from an unusually strong position. Rybakina arrived as world No. 2 and the Australian Open champion, having also won Stuttgart. She had reached the Toronto final before a left ankle problem ended her Cincinnati quarter-final against Iga Swiatek on 20 August. The issue interrupted an elite season rather than a long absence from the tour.

Swiatek was leading 4‑1 when Rybakina retired. Afterward, Rybakina said walking was painful and that an MRI was planned. With less than a fortnight before the US Open, the question was whether she could recover between matches across a full tournament.

The first competitive test came against American wildcard Thea Frodin on 1 September. Rybakina won 6‑3, 6‑2. The US Open’s first-round report quoted her saying, “We’ll see day by day.” Her assessment still depended on how she felt afterward.

That opening win offered limited evidence about prolonged movement under pressure. Frodin’s powerful serve kept many exchanges short. The later rounds would ask more of Rybakina’s movement and recovery between matches, particularly once she began playing three sets.