By the time Elena Rybakina stepped on court for the 2026 US Open final, her rise to world No. 1 was already guaranteed. Beating Aryna Sabalenka added a different prize: a third major title and a larger points cushion after an ankle injury had threatened her preparation. Those points later helped her secure the year-end top ranking in late October.
Any Elena Rybakina prediction should distinguish ranking arithmetic from a betting price. Readers following comeback player of the year odds can use https://urbandames.ca/ for Canadian sportsbook comparisons, including operator features and terms. Readers in Great Britain should confirm an operator’s Gambling Commission license separately; a Canadian listing does not establish local eligibility.
The comeback began from an unusually strong position. Rybakina arrived as world No. 2 and the Australian Open champion, having also won Stuttgart. She had reached the Toronto final before a left ankle problem ended her Cincinnati quarter-final against Iga Swiatek on 20 August. The issue interrupted an elite season rather than a long absence from the tour.
Swiatek was leading 4‑1 when Rybakina retired. Afterward, Rybakina said walking was painful and that an MRI was planned. With less than a fortnight before the US Open, the question was whether she could recover between matches across a full tournament.
The first competitive test came against American wildcard Thea Frodin on 1 September. Rybakina won 6‑3, 6‑2. The US Open’s first-round report quoted her saying, “We’ll see day by day.” Her assessment still depended on how she felt afterward.
That opening win offered limited evidence about prolonged movement under pressure. Frodin’s powerful serve kept many exchanges short. The later rounds would ask more of Rybakina’s movement and recovery between matches, particularly once she began playing three sets.
All match dates below use New York local time. The Gauff semi-final took place on Thursday night, 10 September; British results feeds date that overnight session 11 September. Keeping the time zone explicit prevents a publication date from being mistaken for a different fixture.
Against Naomi Osaka, Rybakina won 6‑1, 6‑4 without dropping a set for the fourth consecutive round. Osaka’s double faults helped create openings, but Rybakina also won 27 of 31 points behind her first serve. That combination shortened the contest and limited the opportunities for Osaka to attack.
Reaching the last eight guaranteed 430 US Open points. That already exceeded her previous best New York result. Points earned in separate tournaments remain separate entries in the ranking calculation.
The missing link in the title story is the quarter-final. Rybakina beat qualifier Zheng Qinwen 3‑6, 6‑1, 6‑4 on 9 September. Reaching the semi-finals made her mathematically certain to replace Sabalenka as world No. 1 when the next official rankings appeared.
That matters when judging the final’s significance. The top position was already secured, while the remaining matches determined how many points she would take into the autumn. No further result from Sabalenka or Gauff could reverse that immediate ranking outcome.
Coco Gauff took the opening set, helped by 18 unforced errors from Rybakina. The response was more controlled. Rybakina built a 4‑1 second-set lead, lost that advantage, then broke again to take the set. She completed a 3‑6, 6‑4, 6‑4 victory.
It was her second consecutive comeback from a set down, on consecutive days. Reaching the final raised her guaranteed tournament haul from 780 to 1300 points, adding a further 520 to the result already secured.
Rybakina won 6‑4, 5‑7, 6‑2 in two hours and 21 minutes. Sabalenka forced a decider by breaking late in the second set. Rybakina then broke for 2‑1 in the third and again for 5‑2, before sealing the championship with her 12th ace.
She had now beaten Sabalenka in both hard-court major finals of 2026. Sabalenka still led their overall rivalry 10‑8 immediately afterward. Those records answer different questions: recent major finals favor Rybakina, while the longer record shows why one result cannot settle every future meeting.
The WTA uses a rolling 52-week ranking system. Results enter and expire, with tournament obligations and counting limits affecting the total. Its ranking explanation assigns 2000 points to a Grand Slam champion, 1300 to a finalist, and 780 to a semi-finalist. These are total awards for finishing at each stage, not cumulative bonuses for every win.
Rybakina had reached the fourth round in 2025, worth 240 points. Replacing that result with the 2026 title improved her US Open contribution by 1760. Sabalenka replaced a 2000-point title with a 1300-point final, reducing her corresponding contribution by 700. Her overall total also depended on other results entering or expiring.
The immediate ranking and Race outcomes can therefore be separated into three scenarios:
Rybakina takes No. 1: she moved up one place on 14 September. Her quarter-final victory had guaranteed that rise even if she subsequently lost. Winning the final instead gave her 700 more points than finishing runner-up.
Sabalenka drops to No. 2: reaching the final protected much of her previous US Open haul, but could not preserve the top ranking. Winning individual matches elsewhere would affect subsequent editions, rather than retrospectively changing the September outcome.
The Race and awards remain separate: the title put Rybakina first on the season’s Finals leaderboard and confirmed her qualification. The annual Race measures that season’s results; a comeback award depends on its own nomination and voting process.
For entry lists and seedings after 21 September, the relevant ranking is the one specified by each tournament’s rules and deadlines. A later rise cannot rewrite an existing draw. Higher seeding improves the possible route through a tournament by separating leading seeds, but it does not guarantee an easy opponent.
The WTA profile lists Stefano Vukov and Stanislav Khmarskyi as her coaches. The final showed the range within her attacking game: she landed just 27% of first serves in the opening set, yet won it. Her baseline hitting maintained pressure on Sabalenka when the usual serve advantage was reduced.
The award question needs similar precision. Comeback Player of the Year is a WTA award voted on by international tennis media. Recent nominees have included players returning from extended injury absences or maternity leave. A short interruption within a season already featuring a major title does not automatically establish candidacy.
For comeback player of the year odds, check the official shortlist and a dated bookmaker market. The operator’s settlement rules must identify the award being priced. Without confirmed nomination and price information, an award probability would be guesswork.
This article is updated to 16 November 2026. The WTA confirmed Rybakina’s first year-end No. 1 finish on 29 October, so reaching the summit is now an achievement rather than a forecast. She finished her season with four titles and a 54‑14 record.
There is a separate fitness qualification: she withdrew from the WTA Finals on 7 November with a viral illness. That report does not establish a recurrence of the August ankle problem. New York demonstrated her ability to win a major after disrupted preparation, without guaranteeing uninterrupted health afterward.
The next ranking test is defending the results that carried her upwards, particularly the Australian Open title in 2027. Her serve and hard-court major results support a strong outlook. The margin for retaining No. 1 still depends on completed matches and her rivals’ results, rather than reputation alone.
Rybakina beat Sabalenka on 12 September 2026, moved from No. 2 to No. 1 on 14 September, and earned 2000 US Open points, replacing 240 from 2025.
The following weekly ranking date was 21 September. Lists usually update on Mondays, with exceptions for two-week events; no fixed UK publication hour is confirmed here. WTA and tournament scoreboards provide live match scores, separately from official ranking updates.
Rybakina won both hard-court major finals in 2026; Sabalenka led 10‑8 overall after New York. Identifying a bookmaker’s favorite for their next meeting requires a match-specific price and current fitness information.
Her candidacy and a market price have not been verified, so naming her an award favorite would be speculative. The title alone does not establish award eligibility.
She represents Kazakhstan in tennis. She was born in Moscow, Russia.
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