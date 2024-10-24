Yankees vs. Dodgers: A Juggernaut World Series Showdown for the Ages

The 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers promises to be a thrilling showdown, marking their 12th encounter in this storied rivalry. The Yankees stormed through the American League in the playoffs, defeating the Royals and Guardians to earn their spot in this year's Fall Classic.

After overcoming a midseason slump, the Yankees managed to clinch the AL East title over the Baltimore Orioles, setting the stage for a dominant postseason run. Led by the best offensive one-two punch in baseball in Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Yankees are looking to capture their 28th World Series championship, and first in 15 years.

In the National League, the Dodgers have lived up to their preseason billing as championship favorites, consistently demonstrating their star power despite dealing with an array of injuries. After signing two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers have looked unbeatable in a seven-game series for much of the season.

L.A.'s deep roster and significant financial backing have kept them at the top of the league, making them a formidable opponent. After going down 2-1 to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, the Dodgers won the next two games of the best-of-five series and moved on to face the New York Mets in the NLCS. Against the Mets, the Dodgers averaged nearly eight runs per contest and disposed of the Yankees' little brother in six games to advance to their 22nd World Series.