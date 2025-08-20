Padel for a Purpose Brings Celebrity Competition and Philanthropy to East Hampton
This August, the Hamptons will welcome an event where sport, celebrity, and altruism converge. On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the Brady Hunter Foundation will present Padel for a Purpose at Brisas East Hampton (147 Daniels Hole Road), transforming the evening into a showcase of athletic prowess and charitable spirit.
Running from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the tournament will channel the fast-paced energy of padel into tangible impact, with proceeds benefiting initiatives that protect animals and empower children — two causes central to the Foundation’s mission.
A Star-Powered Evening on the Court
The event’s co-host lineup brings together talent from the worlds of professional sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurship:
Colby Covington, UFC Champion
Dale Moss, former NFL wide receiver and reality TV personality
Angie Harron, travel and wellness model
Samantha Crichton, star of Serving Hamptons
Ted Jones, comedian, event emcee, and Snapchat comedy host
Richie Hosein, entrepreneur and renowned connector
Together, they will welcome guests to an evening where spirited competition meets social impact, creating an atmosphere both engaging and purposeful.
Beyond the Baseline
While the matches kick off at 5:30 p.m., the experience extends well beyond the court. DJ Rob Beer and DJ Bryan Griffin will set the tempo with live sets, while the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) will introduce adoptable puppies to guests — ensuring that the night’s feel-good factor reaches beyond philanthropy into direct action.
At 8:30 p.m., the celebration will move to Common Ground East for the official after-party, open to all event attendees.
How to Participate
Tickets are available now, with general admission at $150 and player spots at $300. Spaces for players are limited, with a waitlist to follow once capacity is reached. Complimentary tickets are available for select leaders and supporters who have championed the cause.
Championing the Brady Hunter Foundation Mission
Founded on the belief that “all species are created equal”, the Brady Hunter Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting animals, empowering children, and promoting environmental welfare. Proceeds from Padel for a Purpose will directly support its charitable programs, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for kindness and solidarity.
The Foundation’s work is currently featured in the new CBS Wknd television series Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin, where Emmy®-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin follows the organization’s projects across the country, highlighting advocacy, conservation, and youth empowerment in action.
A Summer Highlight with Heart
With its fusion of high-level sport, star-studded hosts, music, and a mission that resonates across generations, Padel for a Purpose is poised to stand out as one of the Hamptons’ most meaningful summer gatherings — proving that in the right hands, competition can be a powerful force for change.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter