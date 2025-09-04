Wölffer Estate Hosts Inaugural Pro Padel League All-Star 2025 in the Hamptons
September 3rd, 2025 – The Hamptons added a new sporting milestone to its summer calendar with the debut of the Wölffer Estate Vineyard Pro Padel League All-Star 2025, a first-of-its-kind showcase that brought the world’s best padel players to a custom-built court set against the storied vines of one of Long Island’s most celebrated wineries.
On Saturday, guests experienced a seamless blend of elite sport and elevated leisure. Premium cabanas overlooked the court, while Wölffer’s acclaimed wines flowed alongside curated lifestyle activations from an impressive roster of luxury and lifestyle partners, including Adidas, AFP Courts, Bullpadel, Coaqua, Flyfish Club, Gatorade Water, Glenmede, Harkness, Sun Cruiser, Tequila 512, Ultrahuman, Vacation, and Brisas.
A Star-Studded Crowd
The event drew an eclectic mix of professional athletes, entertainment figures, and media personalities. Notable attendees included Allen Lazard of the New York Jets, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, ESPN’s Peter Schaefer, film producer Dov Mamann, comedian Hannah Berner, and media executive David Levy. The combination of high-profile guests and vineyard ambiance created an atmosphere both competitive and celebratory.
On-Court Highlights
The matches delivered as much drama as the setting.
Nico Agritelley and Clementina Riobueno edged out Raul Ruiz and Marta Morga in a nail-biting 8–7 finish.
Marta Barrera (Houston Volts) and Jordana Lujan defeated Marta Caparros (Houston Volts) and Astrid Gehre 7–5, 5–7, 10–3.
Tolito Aguirre (Los Angeles Beat) and Nico Agritelley overcame Alex Chozas (San Diego Stingrays) and Matias Segura 6–3, 5–7, 6–3.
Each match demonstrated the sport’s fast pace, tactical depth, and growing appeal among U.S. audiences—a sentiment amplified by the vineyard’s intimate setting.
Looking Ahead: The City’s Cup
With the All-Star showcase now in the books, the Pro Padel League (PPL) turns its attention to the upcoming City’s Cup tournament in New York City, scheduled for October 16–19, 2025. The top eight teams will compete in a single-elimination playoff to crown the men’s and women’s champions for the 2025 season—an event poised to build on the momentum and visibility generated in the Hamptons.
The Wölffer Estate Vineyard Pro Padel League All-Star 2025 was more than a sporting exhibition—it was a statement that padel, with its blend of athleticism, accessibility, and social appeal, has found a fitting stage in the Hamptons’ luxury and leisure scene.
