Pro padel players pose on court at Wölffer Estate All-Star 2025
Wölffer Estate Vineyard welcomed the inaugural Pro Padel League All-Star 2025, where world-class athletes, luxury hospitality, and Hamptons style convergedPhoto Courtesy of Pro Padel League / Wölffer Estate

Wölffer Estate Hosts Inaugural Pro Padel League All-Star 2025 in the Hamptons

World-Class Padel, Luxury Hospitality, and Celebrity Guests Converge at an Iconic Vineyard

September 3rd, 2025 – The Hamptons added a new sporting milestone to its summer calendar with the debut of the Wölffer Estate Vineyard Pro Padel League All-Star 2025, a first-of-its-kind showcase that brought the world’s best padel players to a custom-built court set against the storied vines of one of Long Island’s most celebrated wineries.

On Saturday, guests experienced a seamless blend of elite sport and elevated leisure. Premium cabanas overlooked the court, while Wölffer’s acclaimed wines flowed alongside curated lifestyle activations from an impressive roster of luxury and lifestyle partners, including Adidas, AFP Courts, Bullpadel, Coaqua, Flyfish Club, Gatorade Water, Glenmede, Harkness, Sun Cruiser, Tequila 512, Ultrahuman, Vacation, and Brisas.

Padel court at Wölffer Estate vineyard in the Hamptons
Women raise glasses at Wölffer Estate padel event
Rosé wine poured into PPL All-Star event cup

A Star-Studded Crowd

The event drew an eclectic mix of professional athletes, entertainment figures, and media personalities. Notable attendees included Allen Lazard of the New York Jets, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, ESPN’s Peter Schaefer, film producer Dov Mamann, comedian Hannah Berner, and media executive David Levy. The combination of high-profile guests and vineyard ambiance created an atmosphere both competitive and celebratory.

Group chats courtside at Hamptons padel event
Two commentators at Wölffer Estate padel event
Hannah Berner with other guests
Men seated watching padel matches in the Hamptons
Woman selects food at Wölffer Estate catering station
Female padel player smiles holding Gorgie energy drink
Game, Set, Match for a Cause: Padel for a Purpose Serves Up Philanthropy in East Hampton

On-Court Highlights

The matches delivered as much drama as the setting.

  • U.S. Mixed Doubles: Nico Agritelley and Clementina Riobueno edged out Raul Ruiz and Marta Morga in a nail-biting 8–7 finish.

  • Women’s PPL x USPA: Marta Barrera (Houston Volts) and Jordana Lujan defeated Marta Caparros (Houston Volts) and Astrid Gehre 7–5, 5–7, 10–3.

  • Men’s PPL x USPA: Tolito Aguirre (Los Angeles Beat) and Nico Agritelley overcame Alex Chozas (San Diego Stingrays) and Matias Segura 6–3, 5–7, 6–3.

Each match demonstrated the sport’s fast pace, tactical depth, and growing appeal among U.S. audiences—a sentiment amplified by the vineyard’s intimate setting.

All Star Women's match
PPL All-Star player on court at Wölffer Estate Hamptons 2025
Competitors congratulating each other after match

Looking Ahead: The City’s Cup

With the All-Star showcase now in the books, the Pro Padel League (PPL) turns its attention to the upcoming City’s Cup tournament in New York City, scheduled for October 16–19, 2025. The top eight teams will compete in a single-elimination playoff to crown the men’s and women’s champions for the 2025 season—an event poised to build on the momentum and visibility generated in the Hamptons.

Guests enjoy premium seating overlooking Wölffer’s vineyard
Custom padel racket trophy displayed at Wölffer Estate All-Star
All Star Women's - Marta Barrera de la Fuente
The Wölffer Estate Vineyard Pro Padel League All-Star 2025 was more than a sporting exhibition—it was a statement that padel, with its blend of athleticism, accessibility, and social appeal, has found a fitting stage in the Hamptons’ luxury and leisure scene.
Teammates embrace after a hard fought match
Reserve Cup Marbella Brings Elite Padel and Luxury Hospitality to Puente Romano

