Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas Elevates Spectacle with Three New Acrobatic Performances
Source: Wynn Las Vegas
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
September 5th, 2025 – Awakening, the award-winning production at Wynn Las Vegas, has raised the stakes for Las Vegas entertainment once again with the debut of three extraordinary acrobatic performances. Seamlessly integrated into the show’s immersive, in-the-round staging, the Shoulder Ballet, Slackwire, and Russian Bar acts showcase world-class artistry, physical precision, and a daring spirit that keeps audiences breathless.
A Theatrical Experience That Defies Convention
Already celebrated for its dynamic blend of choreography, puppetry, acrobatics, and cutting-edge stage technology, Awakening unfolds as an 80-minute odyssey through the elemental realms of water, earth, and air. The addition of the new sequences amplifies both the physical scale and emotional depth of the production, elevating an already formidable spectacle into a new league of theatrical achievement.
Baz Halpin, Producer and Director of Awakening, describes the additions as a transformative expansion of the show’s vision:
“The new acrobatic performers push the limits of what's possible on stage. They don't just expand the physical scale of Awakening but deepen its emotional impact. It is a breathtaking fusion of courage, power, and artistry that will leave you speechless.”
Baz Halpin, Producer and Director of Awakening
The New Acrobatic Acts
Shoulder Ballet
A first-of-its-kind feat, this duet combines strength, balance, and elegance as a ballerina performs en pointe atop her partner’s head. The stillness and poise of the moment create a spellbinding pause in time, leaving the audience in silent awe.
Slackwire
Performed by Monte Carlo Circus Gold Medalist Tang Zhe, this act defies gravity on a tensionless wire suspended above the stage. Each step is a blend of high drama and hypnotic grace, merging technical mastery with fluid artistry.
Russian Bar
A breathtaking fusion of velocity and control, this sequence sees acrobats launched high above the audience, executing triple somersaults before returning to a narrow bar. The precision required is matched only by the exhilaration it inspires.
An Epic Story, Told in 360 Degrees
Narrated by two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, Awakening follows IO, a reluctant heroine on a quest to reunite Light and Darkness and restore balance to her world. This journey unfolds within one of the most advanced 360-degree theaters in existence, complete with a state-of-the-art glass stage, custom LED screens, and an enveloping visual design.
The show’s creative team — Baz Halpin, Bernie Yuman, and Michael Curry — has crafted a production where every moment feels choreographed to both astonish and immerse. Larger-than-life puppetry, original choreography, and an international cast of 60 performers ensure each performance resonates on both a sensory and emotional level.
Show Details
Awakening runs Friday through Tuesday, with performances at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets, along with a variety of package options, are available at awakening.com.
