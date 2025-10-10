Dallas Symphony Orchestra Marks 125 Years with a Celestial Garden Gala
A Night Beneath the Stars
On October 4, 2025, more than 400 of Dallas’ most distinguished patrons gathered at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for an evening that celebrated both the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s 125th anniversary and its enduring impact on the cultural fabric of North Texas. The 2025 Symphony Gala, themed “A Celestial Garden,” transformed the Meyerson into a lush, ethereal landscape—an imaginative tribute to the orchestra’s timeless artistry and ever-growing legacy.
The annual gala remains one of Dallas’ most anticipated social and philanthropic events, benefitting the DSO’s acclaimed education and community outreach programs, which reach more than 200,000 North Texans each year. This year’s celebration was generously supported by the Eugene McDermott Foundation in loving memory of Morton H. Meyerson, alongside sponsors including Capital One, Hall Group, Avondale Dealerships, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, and Charles Schwab Bank.
An Evening of Music and Meaning
Guests arrived to find the Meyerson lobby transformed by David Kimmel Design into a surreal garden of shimmering water features and mist, perfectly complementing a champagne reception serenaded by the Dallas Symphony Chorus from the venue’s iconic staircase. The evening’s dinner program, hosted by Honorary Co-Chairs Erin Mathews and Ruth Ruhl, featured a spirited live auction led by Charlie Caulkins of Sotheby’s. Bidders competed for extraordinary experiences including a Napa Wine Country getaway, a Porsche track experience in Atlanta, and luxury stays at the Four Seasons in Vail and the Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid.
A poignant highlight came when Capital One Head of Navigator Products Annie Fallows presented Young Strings student Elias Gonzalez with the first-ever Capital One Outstanding Student Award, a $5,000 scholarship supporting his continued artistic development.
Following dinner, guests entered the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall for a moving performance led by Music Director Fabio Luisi, joined by Artist-in-Residence Leonidas Kavakos. The program—Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto—served as both celebration and reflection. The Beethoven selection paid homage to the DSO’s history, recalling Sir Georg Solti’s first concert as Music Director in 1961.
Between performances, Ross Perot President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns, Board Chair Roger Gault, and Gala Chairs Vanessa and David Cain took the stage to honor the musicians and the community that make the DSO’s work possible.
“Tonight is more than a celebration; it is about gratitude. Your generosity makes it possible for us to inspire and change lives through music, from the concert stage to classrooms to neighborhoods across Dallas and North Texas. Together, we are ensuring that the transformative power of music reaches every corner of our community.”
Michelle Miller Burns, Ross Perot President & CEO
A Whimsical Finale
As the final notes faded, guests returned to the Meyerson lobby for the after-party—an otherworldly soirée reimagined as a “futuristic celestial garden.” Surrounded by twinkling lights and ethereal décor, guests danced late into the night to Groove Sinfonico, featuring DSO trumpet Elmer Churampi, while enjoying desserts and late-night savories.
The gala was a success not only in atmosphere but also in purpose, raising vital funds to sustain the orchestra’s Young Strings, Young Musicians, and Parks Concerts programs—initiatives that continue to make music accessible to all. Gala Chairs Vanessa and David Cain reminded attendees of that mission, noting, “Seeing children dancing on the lawn to the sound of a live symphony is a reminder of how truly powerful and joyful music is.”
The evening concluded with a nod to the future as the Cains announced that Allison and Brett Brodnax will chair the 2026 Symphony Gala, scheduled for September 26, 2026.
A Legacy in Harmony
Founded in 1900, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has grown from a 40-musician ensemble led by Hans Kreissig into one of the nation’s most prominent performing arts institutions. Under the direction of Fabio Luisi, the DSO continues to champion artistic excellence while serving as a cornerstone of the Dallas Arts District. Through performances, educational initiatives, and outreach programs such as DSO Cares, the organization brings music to hospitals, senior centers, and communities across North Texas.
As the orchestra looks ahead to its next 125 years, the message of the evening was clear: the DSO is not just preserving its legacy—it’s composing its future, one note of inspiration at a time.
