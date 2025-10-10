THRōW Social® Miami Brings a High-Energy Fusion of Dining, Drinks, and Play to Wynwood
A New Era of Social Dining Arrives in Wynwood
Miami’s nightlife and dining scene is about to gain a new player. THRōW Social®, the popular “eatertainment” concept known for merging culinary craft with competitive fun, is opening its first Miami location this November 2025 at the iconic Oasis Wynwood. Spanning more than 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, this high-energy venue promises to become a centerpiece of Miami Art Week, where art, music, and community collide in signature Wynwood style.
Helmed by The Ginger Brands, the experiential entertainment company founded by award-winning entrepreneur Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, THRōW Social® Miami brings together chef-driven cuisine, innovative cocktails, and live music under one roof. Flesher-Sonnier, a former math teacher turned serial entrepreneur—often referred to as the “Entrepreneur of Fun”—has already revolutionized the leisure landscape with concepts like Escape Room Live® and Kick Axe Throwing®, earning recognition as Best Female Entrepreneur at the 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
“We’re thrilled to bring our signature ‘eatertainment’ vibe to the Wynwood district, where guests can unwind with live music from both high-energy bands and spinning DJs, dive into fun games, and relax in our lounge areas. What sets this location apart is the incredible transformation we’ve made to the space with major additions and thoughtful enhancements that elevate the experience.”
Ginger Flesher-Sonnier
Inside the Experience: Design, Games, and Social Energy
Located at the former Oasis Wynwood, THRōW Social® Miami takes over one of the city’s most recognizable entertainment spaces—a venue that has previously hosted global acts like Tiësto, Steve Aoki, and Marshmello—and reimagines it for a new generation of social seekers.
The re-envisioned venue will feature five full-access bars, ten luxury VIP cabanas, and multiple themed spaces designed to encourage connection and play. The main indoor lounge features 275 seats, tropical-inspired interiors, and an easygoing rhythm that flows between dining and dance. The Palm Room offers a private 55-guest enclave with its own restroom, while the Indigo Garden—a tucked-away patio retreat—features its own bar, outdoor seating, and dedicated restrooms.
Outdoors, the Courtyard comes alive with a new motorized louvered pergola, three bars, and a 28-foot LED entertainment wall, setting the stage for live bands, DJs, and special events. Guests can also enjoy free-play interactive games, including LED ping pong, cornhole, and shuffleboard, adding a dynamic edge to the atmosphere.
Culinary Playfulness Meets Craft
At the heart of THRōW Social® Miami’s appeal is its chef-driven menu, designed for sharing, indulgence, and discovery. The kitchen serves up playful bites and refined comfort food, including Coconut Shrimp with mango chutney, the Thrōw Sampler of mac & cheese bites, sweet potato tots, and wings, as well as the Jerk Chicken Sandwich with bourbon glaze and the Throw Burger with tomato-bacon jam.
Flatbreads add another layer of creativity, from the Classic Margherita and Three Cheese to the signature OPP—onion, prosciutto, and pineapple—each available with vegan or gluten-free crusts. Desserts, shareable plates, and specials like the Adult Happy Meal—a pink-box burger-and-fries combo served with the house Painkiller cocktail in a rose-gold pineapple cup—round out the experience.
Weekend brunch transforms the space into an all-day destination, featuring bottomless mimosas and bellinis, along with favorites like the Loaded Egg Sandwich, French Toast with fresh fruit, and the Full Breakfast Thrōw-down with eggs, bacon, and breakfast potatoes.
Cocktails with Character
True to its Miami address, THRōW Social®’s beverage program is led by a team of mixologists creating shareable cocktails and playful large-format drinks designed for groups. Guests can sip Pink Flamingos, Blue Hawaiians, or frozen classics like piña coladas and margaritas, all served with flair.
For a whimsical touch, the Patrón Margarita Tree lets guests mix and match flavors in a playful display, while shareable punches and curated mocktails cater to every mood. Bottle service is available for VIP cabanas and seated tables, featuring top-shelf vodka, tequila, whiskey, champagne, and sparkling selections.
Wynwood’s Next Great Gathering Spot
With its music, mixology, and modern design, THRōW Social® Miami stands poised to become a new social landmark in Wynwood. The space blends the neighborhood’s creative DNA with the energy of a day-to-night destination, inviting both locals and visitors to play, dine, and connect in style.
Open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 a.m., THRōW Social® will also offer weekday Happy Hour until 7 p.m. and live entertainment throughout the week.
As Miami prepares for another Art Week season, THRōW Social® Miami is ready to raise the bar—literally and figuratively—on what it means to eat, drink, and play in Miami.
