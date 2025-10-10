THRōW Social® Miami Brings a High-Energy Fusion of Dining, Drinks, and Play to Wynwood

Miami’s nightlife and dining scene is about to gain a new player. THRōW Social®, the popular “eatertainment” concept known for merging culinary craft with competitive fun, is opening its first Miami location this November 2025 at the iconic Oasis Wynwood. Spanning more than 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, this high-energy venue promises to become a centerpiece of Miami Art Week, where art, music, and community collide in signature Wynwood style.

Helmed by The Ginger Brands, the experiential entertainment company founded by award-winning entrepreneur Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, THRōW Social® Miami brings together chef-driven cuisine, innovative cocktails, and live music under one roof. Flesher-Sonnier, a former math teacher turned serial entrepreneur—often referred to as the “Entrepreneur of Fun”—has already revolutionized the leisure landscape with concepts like Escape Room Live® and Kick Axe Throwing®, earning recognition as Best Female Entrepreneur at the 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.