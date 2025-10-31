Victor Wembanyama Is Already Rewriting the Definition of an NBA Superstar

The world met Wembanyama again last summer in Paris, and the stage fit. France pushed to the gold-medal game before bowing to the United States, 98–87, with Wembanyama dropping 26 in defeat and then issuing a measured warning: he’s learning, and opponents should worry over the next few years. The medal was silver, but the message was gold: this is a headline act built for international and NBA spotlights. Playing with and against the planet’s best, he looked less like a rising star and more like a northern one—fixed, bright, constant. For France, he’s a generational anchor; for the NBA, a global ambassador who makes defense viral and the three look inevitable from someone his size. At 20, he turned a home Olympics into a highlight reel and a thesis statement, and he’s still editing the draft.