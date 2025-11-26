Inside Coltrane Curtis’ 50th Birthday Bash: A Night of Culture, Community, and New York Icons

New York’s social scene delivered one of its most compelling moments of the season as Coltrane Curtis, Co founder of Team Epiphany and former MTV VJ, celebrated his 50th birthday at WSA. The evening gathered an impressive mix of cultural innovators, industry disruptors, and longtime friends who have shaped the city’s creative pulse alongside him.
Rapper Mase set the tone for the night with a high energy performance that pulled guests directly into the celebration’s rhythm. His set opened the event and amplified the momentum, creating an atmosphere that reflected Curtis’ deep ties to music and the creatives who continue to surround him.
One of the most talked about moments arrived when Dave Chappelle made an unexpected appearance. His presence added an element of spontaneity, the kind of unscripted spark that often defines New York’s most memorable gatherings. Additional attendees included Kenny Burns, Mark Anthony Green, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and John Gray of Ghetto Gastro, each representing a different facet of the cultural landscape that Curtis has spent decades helping shape.
Curtis’ influence extends through music, fashion, marketing, and the larger cultural fabric of New York. The celebration underscored that reach and showcased the community he has cultivated across industries. Guests moved easily between conversations, music, and moments of reflection on Curtis’ role as a connector and creative force.
The milestone brought together figures who have been part of his expansive orbit, capturing the spirit of collaboration and shared purpose that has defined his career. Creative leaders and cultural tastemakers gathered not just to honor his birthday, but to recognize a legacy built on mentorship, innovation, and a deep commitment to elevating others.
The evening marked more than a celebration. It served as a reminder of the networks Curtis has nurtured and the influence he continues to carry within New York’s creative community. As standout moments circulated through conversations in the days that followed, one thing remained clear. Curtis’ 50th was not just a birthday party. It was a cultural snapshot of New York at its best.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.