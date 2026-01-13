Where to Watch the Canes in Miami for the National Championship

College football’s biggest night calls for a setting that matches the moment. As the Miami Hurricanes take the national stage, Miami’s standout venues are stepping up with thoughtfully produced watch parties, strong culinary programs, and atmospheres that feel intentional rather than improvised. Below, we highlight some of the city’s most compelling places to watch and support the Canes, each offering its own take on championship night.
E11EVEN Miami transforms the National Championship into a full-scale production, hosting one of the city’s largest viewing parties on Monday, January 19, 2026. The game will be broadcast on a massive 30-foot screen, supported by multiple TVs throughout the venue. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with ticket holders enjoying an open bar from 7:00 p.m. through the start of halftime.
Recently ranked the number one club in the United States and number six globally by the Nightlife International Association, E11EVEN pairs football with headline-level nightlife. The championship viewing follows a weekend of major performances, including Sexyy Red on Friday, January 16, and Nelly on Saturday, January 17. Tickets start at $44.70.
Sweet Liberty brings championship football into one of Miami Beach’s most respected cocktail rooms. The game will be shown on the projector with full sound, accompanied by the bar’s acclaimed cocktail program led by Naren Young and a comfort-driven menu from James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein.
The atmosphere strikes a balance between lively and refined, making it a natural choice for guests who want serious drinks, strong food, and a crowd that cares about the game.
The Bar at Daniel’s Miami offers a polished yet approachable setting for championship night. Big screen TVs throughout the space ensure full visibility, while the menu elevates game-day dining with options such as Chicken Nuggets & Caviar, Wagyu Beef Empanadas, the French dip, and Daniel’s Heritage Burger.
The cocktail program anchors the experience, creating an environment that feels social and refined without losing momentum once kickoff begins. Reservations are available via Resy.
For fans seeking a high-energy viewing experience, the Clevelander delivers with the game shown live and loud on a massive LED screen. Special viewing stage seating is available directly in front of the screen, offering one of the most immersive setups on Ocean Drive.
Game-day menus feature shareable platters, drink specials, and bottle offerings including Grey Goose, Bacardi, and Patrón tequilas. Locals receive 25 percent off, making it a popular choice for Miami-based fans.
Batch Gastropub brings championship energy to Brickell with more than 16 TVs and two large projectors ensuring there is no bad seat in the house. Known for its neighborhood appeal, the venue leans into game-day specials while maintaining a well-executed gastropub atmosphere.
Expect a packed crowd, consistent sightlines, and a menu designed to keep fans posted up from kickoff through the final whistle.
The Dead Flamingo rounds out the list with a lively, community-driven setting in Little Havana. The game will be shown with sound on across the main screen and bar TVs, keeping fans locked into every play.
Happy hour runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with draft, well drink, and beer bucket specials setting the tone ahead of kickoff. Table reservations are available, while bar seating remains first come, first served.
For fans extending the celebration beyond the final whistle, Benihana is offering a championship-inspired dining perk through January 19. Guests who dine in while wearing visible University of Miami merchandise receive a free appetizer with the purchase of a full-priced entrée at participating South Florida locations.
