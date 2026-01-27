Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Miami This February, From Luxe Lounges to Lively Local Favorites

For those who prefer their Super Bowl viewing paired with ocean breezes and polished service, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne delivers a refined, resort-level experience. Guests can watch the game across two distinct settings: the open-air Dune Beach Bar with cabanas and coastal fare, or the indoor Rum Bar just off the lobby, known for its extensive collection of more than 90 rums from across the Caribbean and the Americas. Signature cocktails such as the Watermelon Mojito, Key Biscayne Cosmo, and Miami Vice round out a setting that feels relaxed yet unmistakably elevated.