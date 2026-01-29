Keeneland Unveils Its New Paddock Building Ahead of the 2026 Spring Meet

As Keeneland prepares for its 2026 Spring Meet, the storied Kentucky institution is opening a new chapter with the debut of its Paddock Building, a thoughtfully designed hospitality hub that blends legacy, architecture, and a forward-looking vision for Thoroughbred racing. The unveiling marks a significant moment for one of the sport’s most respected venues, reinforcing Keeneland’s role as both a cultural landmark and an evolving destination for racing enthusiasts.