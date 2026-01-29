Keeneland Unveils Its New Paddock Building Ahead of the 2026 Spring Meet
As Keeneland prepares for its 2026 Spring Meet, the storied Kentucky institution is opening a new chapter with the debut of its Paddock Building, a thoughtfully designed hospitality hub that blends legacy, architecture, and a forward-looking vision for Thoroughbred racing. The unveiling marks a significant moment for one of the sport’s most respected venues, reinforcing Keeneland’s role as both a cultural landmark and an evolving destination for racing enthusiasts.
Debuting during the Spring Meet, the Paddock Building introduces interior hospitality spaces designed to enhance how guests experience race day, sales, and special events throughout the year. Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin underscored the broader significance of the project, describing it as both an investment in the sport and a reflection of confidence in racing’s future.
A Modern Take on Timeless Tradition
Designed by Lexington-based interior designer Matthew Carter, the Paddock Building interiors strike a careful balance between Southern elegance and contemporary comfort. The building complements the reimagined Saddling Paddock and Stakes Winner’s Circle, both of which debuted during the 2025 Fall Meet, offering guests closer access to the pageantry and preparation that define Keeneland race days.
The new structure adds more than 1,000 public dining tickets each race day, expanding access to premium hospitality while preserving the sense of occasion that has long distinguished Keeneland. Each space offers a distinct perspective on the paddock, the surrounding Bluegrass landscape, and the rituals that precede each race.
Inside the New Hospitality Venues
The Paddock Building introduces several new dining and gathering spaces, each rooted in Keeneland’s history and landscape. The 1936 Room, named for the year Keeneland first opened for racing, delivers an all-inclusive, reception-style experience with lounge seating, passed hors d’oeuvres, premium bar service, and a rare up-close view as jockeys pass through en route to the Saddling Paddock. Guests also gain access to the adjacent Paddock Lawn, a landscaped green space beside the paddock.
The Sycamore Room, located near the Stakes Winner’s Circle, offers à la carte fine dining inspired by classic American cuisine, while the Dogwood Room provides a buffet-style experience overlooking the Saddling Paddock, allowing guests to take in pre-race moments from an elevated vantage point. The Ivy Room, designed for private group gatherings, mirrors the Dogwood Room’s refined atmosphere but remains reserved for non-public use.
Crowning the building is The Rooftop, a third-floor destination featuring an enclosed indoor dining room alongside a covered outdoor terrace anchored by a central bar. With sweeping views across the paddock and Keeneland campus, the space is positioned to become one of the meet’s most sought-after settings.
All venues within the Paddock Building follow a business casual dress code, maintaining Keeneland’s polished yet approachable aesthetic.
Ticketing and Spring Meet Details
Tickets for the 2026 Spring Meet go on sale Tuesday, February 17 at 9 a.m. ET, with racing scheduled from April 3 through April 24. There will be no racing on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Easter Sunday, April 5. Given the anticipated demand, Keeneland strongly recommends purchasing tickets in advance through Tickets.Keeneland.com. Public ticket options include access to the new Paddock Building hospitality rooms, trackside dining venues, reserved grandstand seating, and general admission offerings.
A Broader Vision for Keeneland
Beyond enhancing race day, the Paddock Building is designed for year-round use, serving as a premier setting for sales and private events. The project aligns with Keeneland’s long-standing not-for-profit mission, which reinvests earnings into the Thoroughbred industry and the Central Kentucky community. With the Breeders’ Cup World Championships returning to Keeneland in 2026, the new Paddock Building arrives at a pivotal moment, reinforcing the track’s standing on the global racing stage while honoring the traditions that have defined it for more than nine decades.
