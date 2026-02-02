Guests mingling at a private rooftop event overlooking Times Square in New York City
A rooftop escape above Times Square set the tone for an intimate New York gatheringPhoto Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni
Above the Ring: iVisit Media Makes a U.S. Statement With a Fatal Fury Rooftop Boxing Night

A Private Rooftop Gathering Pairs New York Grit With a Polished Perch Above Times Square
Today, the echoes of a landmark boxing night still lingered across Midtown. During the Fatal Fury Times Square Boxing Event on Friday, May 2, 2025, iVisit Media Inc. marked its U.S. debut with an invitation-only rooftop watch party that balanced spectacle with perspective. The evening unfolded as a series of bouts built momentum toward the headline fight between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero for the vacant WBA regular welterweight title.

A Rooftop Vantage Point Above Times Square

Hosted at St. Cloud Rooftop Bar, perched atop the Knickerbocker Hotel, the gathering offered guests a refined vantage point over the action below. As the live broadcast unfolded in Times Square, the rooftop setting delivered a different kind of intensity. City lights framed the night while the atmosphere stayed focused on the sport itself.

Curated by iVisit Media Inc., which also served as Lead Event Coordinator of the Times Square Boxing Event, the watch party aligned precisely with the main bouts. The timing underscored a dual milestone. It celebrated iVisit Media’s international expansion and highlighted a format that merged live sport, media, and place into a single experience.

Michael Reno, Susan Reno, Bobby McGuire, and James Gennari
Michael Reno, Susan Reno, Bobby McGuire, and James Gennari at iVisit Media Inc. fight night watch partyPhoto Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni

First Bout, Firsts for the City

The opening bout of the card carried a distinctly New York narrative. New York Police Department officer Joel Allen faced Fire Department of New York firefighter James Gennari, placing two of the city’s everyday heroes at the center of a historic moment. Their matchup set the tone early, grounding the night in local pride before the international spotlight widened.

Boxing, Media, and Modern Event Craft

Jim Carpenter being interviewed by Charlii Sebunya
Jim Carpenter being interviewed by Charlii Sebunya at iVisit Media Inc. fight night watch partyPhoto Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni

For iVisit Media, the rooftop gathering functioned as more than a watch party. It reflected the agency’s approach to creating immersive media moments that extend beyond traditional venues. Headquartered in New York and London, the company has spent decades connecting audiences and brands through live events across American, European, Middle Eastern, South American, and East Asian markets. This New York debut leaned into that global perspective while remaining rooted in the city’s energy.

A Guest List With Downtown and Uptown Appeal

Jim Carpenter and Dai Jenkins at iVisit Media Inc. fight night watch party
James Gennari and Susan Ren at iVisit Media Inc. fight night watch party
Joel Allen and Vincent Verriano at iVisit Media Inc. fight night watch party

The private nature of the evening drew a cross section of figures from sports, media, and New York’s social scene. Among those in attendance were Ed Periera, Joel Allen, James Gennari, Djalmo Serra, Jim Carpenter, Dai Jenkins, Liv Bonner, Michael Reno, Susan Reno, Bobby McGuire, Carmen D'Alessio, Tina Radziwill, and Lauren Marie. The mix mirrored the event’s intent. Equal parts athletic tribute and polished gathering.

As the bouts concluded and Times Square returned to its usual rhythm, the rooftop told a parallel story. Boxing had taken over the city for the night, and iVisit Media had announced its arrival in the U.S. market with a view that was both literal and strategic. High above the ring, the debut landed its punch.
