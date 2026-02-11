FRI&NDS Takes Center Stage During Super Bowl Weekend in San Francisco
San Francisco played host to one of big game weekend’s most exclusive gatherings as Odell Beckham Jr. brought his cultural event series, FRI&NDS, to the city for a Saturday night celebration that quickly became an insider favorite. Marking the one-year anniversary of the platform, the invite-only affair unfolded at Barbarossa Lounge and was presented by Cash App, drawing a tightly curated mix of athletes, entertainers, and tastemakers under one roof.
A Night Built on Sound, Style, and Shared Energy
The evening was headlined by Gunna, whose performance set the tone for a night that leaned heavily into music as a unifying force. Additional sets by Austin Millz, Charly Jordan, and Ramsey kept the dance floor in constant motion, transforming the space into a late-night pulse point for the A-list crowd.
Beyond the performances, guests moved through thoughtfully designed activations that reflected the FRI&NDS ethos. The Custom Studio Portrait experience offered an intimate creative moment, while a carefully curated cocktail program featured spirits from Belvedere, Don Julio, and Maker’s Mark. Wellness and recharge moments were equally intentional, with hydration support from Flerish Hydration, Voss, and a playful touch via 1UP Candy.
A Guest List That Read Like a Cultural Snapshot
True to form, FRI&NDS drew a cross-section of sports, music, fashion, and entertainment. The room included Teyana Taylor, Central Cee, Eiza González, Karrueche Tran, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, comedians Tracy Morgan and Druski, along with NFL standouts including Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Trevor Lawrence, Damar Hamlin, Todd Gurley, and Brandon Marshall. The mix underscored the series’ ability to bring together distinct worlds without forcing the moment.
The Bigger Picture Behind FRI&NDS
FRI&NDS, pronounced “And Friends,” was conceived as more than a party concept. Rooted in building community through arts and culture, the platform focuses on empowering underserved creatives through events curated by Beckham Jr. at some of the world’s most high-profile sports and cultural moments.
The series launched in New Orleans during big game weekend, where Beckham Jr. shut down a street with a 100-person high school marching band, hosted impromptu performances by Chance the Rapper, Shaboozey, and The Soul Rebels, and partnered with Brandan “BMike” Odums and StudioBE for a community-driven art exhibition that paid tribute to the city’s creative legacy.
Since then, FRI&NDS has traveled globally. Stops have included the F1 Monaco Grand Prix with a waterfront gathering and art exhibition curated by Underdogs Gallery, São Paulo with a celebration of Brazil’s electronic music scene at Soho House, New York Fashion Week with music and fashion crossover moments, and Miami during Art Basel, highlighted by a weekend-long installation from Hebru Brantley.
Looking Ahead
As the platform continues to evolve, Beckham Jr. remains focused on grounding each experience in local culture while staying true to FRI&NDS’ founding purpose. The San Francisco edition felt less like a victory lap and more like a signal of momentum. A reminder that when music, art, and community align, the most memorable rooms are built on intention.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.