FRI&NDS Takes Center Stage During Super Bowl Weekend in San Francisco

San Francisco played host to one of big game weekend’s most exclusive gatherings as Odell Beckham Jr. brought his cultural event series, FRI&NDS, to the city for a Saturday night celebration that quickly became an insider favorite. Marking the one-year anniversary of the platform, the invite-only affair unfolded at Barbarossa Lounge and was presented by Cash App, drawing a tightly curated mix of athletes, entertainers, and tastemakers under one roof.