Gunna, Justin Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr. attend FRI&NDS celebration in San Francisco
Gunna, Justin Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr. at FRI&NDS during Super Bowl weekend in San FranciscoPhoto Credit: Christopher Pierantoni
FRI&NDS Takes Center Stage During Super Bowl Weekend in San Francisco

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Invite-Only Anniversary Celebration Merges Music, Culture, and High-Profile Style Ahead of the Big Game
San Francisco played host to one of big game weekend’s most exclusive gatherings as Odell Beckham Jr. brought his cultural event series, FRI&NDS, to the city for a Saturday night celebration that quickly became an insider favorite. Marking the one-year anniversary of the platform, the invite-only affair unfolded at Barbarossa Lounge and was presented by Cash App, drawing a tightly curated mix of athletes, entertainers, and tastemakers under one roof.

Odell Beckham Jr. at FRI&NDS during Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco
Odell Beckham Jr. hosts FRI&NDS anniversary celebration in San FranciscoPhoto Credit: Christopher Pierantoni

A Night Built on Sound, Style, and Shared Energy

The evening was headlined by Gunna, whose performance set the tone for a night that leaned heavily into music as a unifying force. Additional sets by Austin Millz, Charly Jordan, and Ramsey kept the dance floor in constant motion, transforming the space into a late-night pulse point for the A-list crowd.

Rapper Gunna performs live at Odell Beckham Jr.’s FRI&NDS event during Super Bowl weekend
Gunna headlines FRI&NDS with a high-energy performance ahead of the Big Game weekend in San FranciscoPhoto Credit: Christopher Pierantoni

Beyond the performances, guests moved through thoughtfully designed activations that reflected the FRI&NDS ethos. The Custom Studio Portrait experience offered an intimate creative moment, while a carefully curated cocktail program featured spirits from Belvedere, Don Julio, and Maker’s Mark. Wellness and recharge moments were equally intentional, with hydration support from Flerish Hydration, Voss, and a playful touch via 1UP Candy.

Gunna, Justin Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr. attend FRI&NDS celebration in San Francisco
Super Bowl Weekend’s Most Coveted Invitation Lands at 1 Hotel San Francisco

A Guest List That Read Like a Cultural Snapshot

True to form, FRI&NDS drew a cross-section of sports, music, fashion, and entertainment. The room included Teyana Taylor, Central Cee, Eiza González, Karrueche Tran, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, comedians Tracy Morgan and Druski, along with NFL standouts including Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Trevor Lawrence, Damar Hamlin, Todd Gurley, and Brandon Marshall. The mix underscored the series’ ability to bring together distinct worlds without forcing the moment.

Guests attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s FRI&NDS event in San Francisco
Guests at FRI&NDS celebrates music and culture during Super Bowl weekendPhoto Credit: Joshua Sobel

The Bigger Picture Behind FRI&NDS

FRI&NDS, pronounced “And Friends,” was conceived as more than a party concept. Rooted in building community through arts and culture, the platform focuses on empowering underserved creatives through events curated by Beckham Jr. at some of the world’s most high-profile sports and cultural moments.

The series launched in New Orleans during big game weekend, where Beckham Jr. shut down a street with a 100-person high school marching band, hosted impromptu performances by Chance the Rapper, Shaboozey, and The Soul Rebels, and partnered with Brandan “BMike” Odums and StudioBE for a community-driven art exhibition that paid tribute to the city’s creative legacy.

Since then, FRI&NDS has traveled globally. Stops have included the F1 Monaco Grand Prix with a waterfront gathering and art exhibition curated by Underdogs Gallery, São Paulo with a celebration of Brazil’s electronic music scene at Soho House, New York Fashion Week with music and fashion crossover moments, and Miami during Art Basel, highlighted by a weekend-long installation from Hebru Brantley.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Gunna onstage at Barbarossa Lounge during the FRI&NDS anniversary event
Odell Beckham Jr. and Gunna perform live during FRI&NDS’ Super Bowl weekend celebration in San FranciscoPhoto Credit: Christopher Pierantoni

Looking Ahead

As the platform continues to evolve, Beckham Jr. remains focused on grounding each experience in local culture while staying true to FRI&NDS’ founding purpose. The San Francisco edition felt less like a victory lap and more like a signal of momentum. A reminder that when music, art, and community align, the most memorable rooms are built on intention.

Gunna, Justin Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr. attend FRI&NDS celebration in San Francisco
Jimmy Butler Brings the Domino Table to San Francisco

