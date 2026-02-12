Chloe Jane Brings Romance, Movement, and Pop Precision to the Ice With “Sleepless Nights”
Independent pop artist, DJ, and formally trained figure skater Chloe Jane enters a new chapter with the release of her latest single, Sleepless Nights. Arriving with a sweeping visual counterpart, the track frames romance through motion, memory, and self-discovery, drawing equally from classic pop structure and modern, dance-driven production.
Produced by Tor Eimon, known for his work with Ava Max and David Guetta, Sleepless Nights pairs orchestral flourishes with Chloe Jane’s commanding vocal delivery. The result is a sound that feels intentional and immersive, built for both late-night listening and expansive dance floors.
A Song About Staying Present in Something That Matters
At its core, Sleepless Nights reflects the quiet intensity of connection, those moments when time loosens its grip and presence becomes the priority.
“It’s about the moments when time disappears, when conversation stretches into dawn, when you don’t want the night to end because being present feels too precious to interrupt. The song reflects the feeling of finally letting your guard down—of allowing yourself to stay awake inside of something beautiful instead of running from it.”
Chloe Jane
The sentiment aligns with the song’s emotional pacing, moving steadily without urgency and allowing space for vulnerability to surface alongside confidence.
Romance on Ice in the Canadian Wilderness
The official music video extends that emotional language into a visual narrative shaped by Chloe Jane’s lifelong relationship with the ice. Shot in the minus 25 degree, snow-swept valleys of Alberta, Canada, the film unfolds across frozen lakes and open landscapes within Banff National Park.
Directed by filmmaker and professional skater Max Varren, with choreography by Olympic skating director Vanessa Bauer, the video uses skating as metaphor. Each movement speaks to trust, release, and the freedom that comes with emotional openness. Chloe’s performance feels instinctive, shaped by years of technical training and lived experience.
Skating as Foundation, Not Footnote
Chloe Jane first stepped onto the ice at three years old, and by nine she was training at a skating academy with Olympic aspirations. That discipline shaped her sense of self long before music entered the picture.
“Skating gave me purpose. It gave me something to hold onto. Ice skating and music became the places where I escaped, where I felt confident, and where I remembered who I was. Then I fell in love, and for the first time I did not have to choose between music, the ice, art, or being with my significant other. I could exist fully as myself. That freedom felt familiar, like skating, like music.”
Chloe Jane
The connection between movement and music remains central to her work, informing both how her songs feel and how they are visually expressed.
From Early DJ Sets to Dance-Pop Momentum
Raised between New York and Ibiza, Chloe Jane’s entry into music came early. At just 13, she landed her first DJ gig opening for Paris Hilton in Ibiza, an experience that set the tone for a career rooted in performance and adaptability.
Today, she blends pop with 2010s-inspired EDM, creating a melodic, high-energy sound designed for connection and movement. Her recent releases have continued to expand her reach, including the Rolling Stone-acclaimed Shut Up (feat. Flyana Boss), featuring Flyana Boss, and guest DJ appearances for PAPER Magazine.
Her single Oopsie Daisy earned a live interview on Fox 5 NYC, while her broader body of work has been covered by LADYGUNN, Wonderland Magazine, and EARMILK, reinforcing her position within the evolving dance-pop landscape.
Looking Ahead to Princess of the Night
Later this year, Chloe Jane will release her debut album, Princess of the Night, executive produced by Tor Eimon and featuring collaborators Jakke Erixson, Soulshock, Karlin B, and Maya J'an. The project draws influence from artists like Swedish House Mafia and Lady Gaga, while maintaining a voice that feels distinctly her own.
As Sleepless Nights sets the tone for what is ahead, it signals an artist increasingly comfortable inhabiting every dimension of her identity. Music, movement, and emotion no longer compete for space. They move together, in rhythm, under the same lights.
