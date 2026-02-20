Kevin Durant, Taylor Rooks, and Rich Kleiman at a Boardroom NBA All-Star Weekend event in LA
Kevin Durant, Taylor Rooks, and Rich Kleiman gather during Boardroom’s NBA All-Star Weekend programming in Los AngelesPhoto Courtesy Boardroom
Sports and Entertainment

Boardroom Dominates Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Weekend With High-Impact Cultural Experiences

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Platform Convenes Sports, Business, and Entertainment Leaders Through Exclusive Hospitality and Conversation-Driven Events
3 min read

As February’s biggest sports weekends unfolded, Boardroom once again positioned itself at the center of the cultural conversation. The sports, media, and entertainment platform co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman delivered a tightly curated slate of experiences spanning Super Bowl festivities and NBA All-Star Weekend, reinforcing its growing influence across sport, business, and entertainment.

Across both tentpole moments, the brand leaned into its signature formula. Elevated hospitality. Thoughtful programming. And guest lists that reflect the evolving power structure of modern sports culture.

Joe Burrow poses on a rooftop at the ALO x Boardroom Super Bowl weekend dinner event
Joe Burrow attends the ALO x Boardroom Super Bowl weekend dinner in a rooftop settingPhoto Courtesy of ALO

A Members Club Moment at the Big Game

Boardroom’s Super Bowl presence began with the debut of the Crane Club x Boardroom Big Game Hospitality House, created in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality’s Crane Club. Designed as a private members club-style destination, the space blended premium dining with curated programming and VIP hospitality.

The experience opened Thursday night with a DJ set by Chase B that drew a high-profile crowd including Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Davante Adams. The tone was clear early on. This was less about sideline spectacle and more about curated access.

Meek Mill poses backstage at a Boardroom Super Bowl weekend event
Meek Mill appears during Boardroom’s Super Bowl weekend hospitality programmingPhoto Courtesy Boardroom

Programming With Purpose

Over the following two days, the hospitality house shifted into full programming mode. Highlights included a live Boardroom Chat featuring Rich Kleiman, Von Miller, and Tao Group Hospitality co-CEO Noah Tepperberg, where conversation focused on the evolving business of sports and experiential hospitality.

The weekend also featured a Joe Burrow-hosted supper club in partnership with ALO, alongside a Financial Fitness Mixer powered by Webull. Together, the events reflected Boardroom’s continued emphasis on pairing cultural cachet with business-forward dialogue.

Kevin Durant, Taylor Rooks, and Rich Kleiman at a Boardroom NBA All-Star Weekend event in LA
Inside the Gentleman’s Supper Club, Where NBA All-Star Weekend Met Culture in Los Angeles

Boardroom Heads West for NBA All-Star Weekend

Rich Kleiman, Chris Paul, Candace Parker, and Kristyn Cook at NBA All-Star Weekend
Rich Kleiman, Chris Paul, Candace Parker, Kristyn Cook, and a fellow panelist at Boardroom Talks Live with State Farm during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los AngelesPhoto Courtesy Boardroom

From football’s biggest stage, Boardroom moved directly into NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, maintaining momentum with a fresh round of conversation-driven programming.

The West Coast activation began with a special edition of Boardroom Talks Live with State Farm featuring Chris Paul, who spoke publicly the same day he announced his retirement. He was joined by Candace Parker and State Farm’s Kristyn Cook, creating one of the weekend’s more timely and headline-worthy discussions.

The Brunch That Brings the Industry Together

Boardroom’s annual All-Star Brunch, hosted by Kleiman, Kevin Durant, and Taylor Rooks, once again served as a key convening moment. The gathering brought together leaders across sports, music, fashion, and business, including Karlie Kloss, Michael Rubin, Davante Adams, CJ Stroud, Victoria Monét, Big Sean, and Sophia Bush.

The tone balanced access with intention. Conversations moved easily between media strategy, athlete entrepreneurship, and the expanding overlap between sports and culture.

Big Sean and Wale pose with microphones at a Boardroom NBA All-Star Weekend event in Los Angeles
Big Sean and Wale join fellow guests during Boardroom’s NBA All-Star Weekend celebration in Los AngelesPhoto Courtesy Boardroom

Power Players Close Out the Weekend

The weekend concluded with the Chase x Boardroom Power Players Dinner in West Hollywood, a more intimate gathering that drew Victor Cruz, Yvonne Orji, Sanaa Lathan, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Kay Adams, and Malik Nabers.

If the earlier events emphasized scale, this final dinner leaned into relationship building. The setting allowed for the kind of cross-industry dialogue that has become central to Boardroom’s long-term strategy.

Taylor Rooks poses poolside during Boardroom’s NBA All-Star Weekend events
Taylor Rooks attends Boardroom’s All-Star Weekend programming in Los AngelesPhoto Courtesy Boardroom

Where Sports Culture Is Headed Next

What Boardroom demonstrated across Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Weekend was not simply event execution. It was ecosystem building. By creating spaces where athletes, executives, and creators can connect with intention, the brand continues to shape how influence moves across modern sports culture.

If this February was any indication, Boardroom is not just documenting the business of sports. It is helping write its next chapter.
Kevin Durant, Taylor Rooks, and Rich Kleiman at a Boardroom NBA All-Star Weekend event in LA
Super Bowl LX Sets the Stage for a Conversation on Teamwork, Purpose, and Giving Back

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Entertainment
Sports
United States

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com