Boardroom Dominates Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Weekend With High-Impact Cultural Experiences
As February’s biggest sports weekends unfolded, Boardroom once again positioned itself at the center of the cultural conversation. The sports, media, and entertainment platform co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman delivered a tightly curated slate of experiences spanning Super Bowl festivities and NBA All-Star Weekend, reinforcing its growing influence across sport, business, and entertainment.
Across both tentpole moments, the brand leaned into its signature formula. Elevated hospitality. Thoughtful programming. And guest lists that reflect the evolving power structure of modern sports culture.
A Members Club Moment at the Big Game
Boardroom’s Super Bowl presence began with the debut of the Crane Club x Boardroom Big Game Hospitality House, created in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality’s Crane Club. Designed as a private members club-style destination, the space blended premium dining with curated programming and VIP hospitality.
The experience opened Thursday night with a DJ set by Chase B that drew a high-profile crowd including Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Davante Adams. The tone was clear early on. This was less about sideline spectacle and more about curated access.
Programming With Purpose
Over the following two days, the hospitality house shifted into full programming mode. Highlights included a live Boardroom Chat featuring Rich Kleiman, Von Miller, and Tao Group Hospitality co-CEO Noah Tepperberg, where conversation focused on the evolving business of sports and experiential hospitality.
The weekend also featured a Joe Burrow-hosted supper club in partnership with ALO, alongside a Financial Fitness Mixer powered by Webull. Together, the events reflected Boardroom’s continued emphasis on pairing cultural cachet with business-forward dialogue.
Boardroom Heads West for NBA All-Star Weekend
From football’s biggest stage, Boardroom moved directly into NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, maintaining momentum with a fresh round of conversation-driven programming.
The West Coast activation began with a special edition of Boardroom Talks Live with State Farm featuring Chris Paul, who spoke publicly the same day he announced his retirement. He was joined by Candace Parker and State Farm’s Kristyn Cook, creating one of the weekend’s more timely and headline-worthy discussions.
The Brunch That Brings the Industry Together
Boardroom’s annual All-Star Brunch, hosted by Kleiman, Kevin Durant, and Taylor Rooks, once again served as a key convening moment. The gathering brought together leaders across sports, music, fashion, and business, including Karlie Kloss, Michael Rubin, Davante Adams, CJ Stroud, Victoria Monét, Big Sean, and Sophia Bush.
The tone balanced access with intention. Conversations moved easily between media strategy, athlete entrepreneurship, and the expanding overlap between sports and culture.
Power Players Close Out the Weekend
The weekend concluded with the Chase x Boardroom Power Players Dinner in West Hollywood, a more intimate gathering that drew Victor Cruz, Yvonne Orji, Sanaa Lathan, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Kay Adams, and Malik Nabers.
If the earlier events emphasized scale, this final dinner leaned into relationship building. The setting allowed for the kind of cross-industry dialogue that has become central to Boardroom’s long-term strategy.
Where Sports Culture Is Headed Next
What Boardroom demonstrated across Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Weekend was not simply event execution. It was ecosystem building. By creating spaces where athletes, executives, and creators can connect with intention, the brand continues to shape how influence moves across modern sports culture.
