La Pulgita x3: Messi Hat-Trick Headlines a Historic World Cup Opening in the USA

The opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gave American host cities their first real measure of the tournament’s scale. Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City on June 16, tying Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 World Cup goals. The same day, Kylian Mbappé scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal, while Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with two goals in Norway’s 4-1 victory over Iraq in Boston. A day later, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in a match defined by Ali Olwan’s strike, the first World Cup goal in Jordan’s history. Co-hosting with Mexico and Canada, the United States opened the tournament with established powers, returning nations and first-time qualifiers sharing the same stage.