La Pulgita x3: Messi Hat-Trick Headlines a Historic World Cup Opening in the USA

Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City, tying Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 World Cup goals.
Erling Haaland scored twice on his World Cup debut as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in Boston, the nation’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years.
Kylian Mbappé scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal, extending his record as France’s all-time leading scorer.
Austria beat Jordan 3-1; Ali Olwan scored Jordan’s first goal at a World Cup in the nation’s tournament debut.
The opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gave American host cities their first real measure of the tournament’s scale. Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City on June 16, tying Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 World Cup goals. The same day, Kylian Mbappé scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal, while Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with two goals in Norway’s 4-1 victory over Iraq in Boston. A day later, Austria beat Jordan 3-1 in a match defined by Ali Olwan’s strike, the first World Cup goal in Jordan’s history. Co-hosting with Mexico and Canada, the United States opened the tournament with established powers, returning nations and first-time qualifiers sharing the same stage.
Across Kansas City, the New York and New Jersey corridor, Boston and the other U.S. host venues, the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrived as a full-scale entry of global football into American sports culture. Stadiums filled with international supporters, and the energy carried beyond ordinary group-stage football into collective, large-scale emotional investment.
The United States, co-hosting alongside Mexico and Canada, has already staged dozens of matches across its venues, but the opening round stood out for its concentration of star power and competitive intensity. Fans followed the action across broadcasts and social platforms, tracking goals in real time as though the tournament were one continuous story. The result was a distinctly American version of global football consumption, with several cities becoming simultaneous centers of the sport’s biggest moments.
Lionel Messi produced the defining performance of the opening round in Kansas City, scoring his first World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria. The goals came in a controlled, methodical display of finishing built on positioning, precise movement and clinical execution. The hat-trick tied Messi with Miroslav Klose at 16 career World Cup goals, the most in the history of the men’s tournament, and arrived twenty years to the day after his World Cup debut.
Argentina controlled possession throughout and limited Algeria’s openings. At 38, Messi continues to perform at a level that reshapes expectations for longevity in elite international football, and his form has renewed global discussion of his legacy in what is likely the closing stage of his international career.
While Messi dominated the headlines, France delivered a sharp, direct performance to beat Senegal 3-1, a result built on Kylian Mbappé’s scoring form. Mbappé scored twice and continued his climb up the all-time World Cup charts, reinforcing the generational rivalry that now frames the sport’s global spotlight. The win kept France among the early front-runners and underlined how much of this tournament is being shaped by a small group of elite attackers operating at peak form at the same time.
In Boston, Norway returned to the World Cup with authority, beating Iraq 4-1 in a match defined by Erling Haaland’s physical dominance and finishing. Haaland scored twice on his World Cup debut, establishing himself immediately as one of the tournament’s most threatening forwards. His combination of size, acceleration and positioning created persistent problems for Iraq’s defense.
The result carried added weight for Norway, which reached the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. For American audiences, the match introduced Haaland in a World Cup setting, adding another global star to the tournament’s growing cast.
The match between Austria and Jordan delivered a different kind of World Cup story. Austria won 3-1, but the fixture will be remembered for Jordan’s debut and competitive showing. Ali Olwan’s goal, the first by Jordan at a World Cup, gave the match its emotional center. Austria proved more efficient in front of goal and steadier in midfield, managing the contest through structured possession. The result captured the broader theme of the opening round, where established European sides, returning nations and first-time qualifiers all shared the same stage, a reflection of the depth built into the expanded 48-team format.
Taken together, the opening round signals a clear acceleration in soccer’s cultural presence in the United States. Messi’s record-tying performance, Haaland’s emergence, France’s attacking consistency and Austria’s disciplined win produced a layered set of stories that played out across multiple American cities. Stadiums functioned not only as match venues but as hubs for global sporting moments that fans followed in real time.
The scale of engagement points to a shift in how American audiences interact with international football, from passive curiosity toward active, emotional investment. With the tournament still in its early stages, the momentum from these matches suggests that soccer is no longer simply growing in the United States. It is moving into the mainstream of the country’s sports identity, carried by global icons and high-stakes competition on American soil.
Argentina 3-0 Algeria, Messi hat-trick and record tie — FIFA: fifa.com match report
France 3-1 Senegal, Mbappé double — Al Jazeera: aljazeera.com report
Norway 4-1 Iraq, Haaland brace on debut — Al Jazeera: aljazeera.com report
Austria 3-1 Jordan, Jordan’s first World Cup goal — Sky Sports: skysports.com report
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