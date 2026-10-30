Louis Vuitton Made a Bespoke Trophy Trunk for the United States Grand Prix in Austin

Since then the list has grown to include the FIFA World Cup in 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, the League of Legends Cup, the Davis Cup, the Roland Garros French Open, the NBA, the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco from 2021 to 2024, the Rugby World Cup, the Ballon d'Or since 2023, the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, the Australian Open since 2024, Real Madrid since 2025 and Formula 1 itself since 2025.