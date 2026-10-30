Louis Vuitton Made a Bespoke Trophy Trunk for the United States Grand Prix in Austin

At a Glance
Louis Vuitton presented a custom Trophy Trunk for the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix 2026, run October 23 to 25 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. The House is Official Partner of Formula 1, and its signature appeared across the track's signage in a graphic form built around velocity and heat.
The trunk itself is the object worth a closer look. It is made by hand in France, carries a new House signature introduced this season, and continues a line of work that began with automotive trunks in the nineteenth century.
The trunk is dressed in Louis Vuitton's Monogram canvas and accented with red and blue stripes. Colored Damier strips, a reference to the finish line, come together to form a V in blue and red. The letter stands for Victory and for Vuitton.
New this season is the Victory patch, a House signature element that now appears on its Formula 1 Trophy Trunks. The patch takes its cue from traditional travel labels and is engraved with the winner's initials, a record of each Grand Prix and of the driver who won it.
In keeping with every custom Louis Vuitton piece, the Austin trunk was made by hand at the House's historic atelier in Asnières-sur-Seine, France. That workshop is where the first automotive trunks were designed in 1897 under Georges Vuitton, the founder's son.
Georges Vuitton anticipated the rise of the car and of travel by road. He created a durable canvas called Vuittonite to stand in for leather so the trunks could withstand the elements. That material evolved into the canvas the House uses today, and Louis Vuitton has stayed close to automotive culture across the 125 years since.
Louis Vuitton has long been entrusted with the sporting possessions of world-class athletes, and it now builds trunks to transport and present the trophies of major competitions. The House's first sporting partnership was with the America's Cup in 1983.
Since then the list has grown to include the FIFA World Cup in 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026, the League of Legends Cup, the Davis Cup, the Roland Garros French Open, the NBA, the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco from 2021 to 2024, the Rugby World Cup, the Ballon d'Or since 2023, the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, the Australian Open since 2024, Real Madrid since 2025 and Formula 1 itself since 2025.
Louis Vuitton describes the Formula 1 partnership as a shared pursuit of the extraordinary at a moment when culture, entertainment and sport are converging. In Austin, that pursuit took the form of a trunk.
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