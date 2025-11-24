Robot Running Shoe: Inside Nike’s Project Amplify

Nike emphasizes that Project Amplify isn’t designed for elite athletes chasing super-fast marathon times. Instead, the target market is everyday runners or walkers—those covering roughly 10- to 12-minute miles, who want to go further or more often with less effort. WIRED In other words: it’s not about breaking records, but about opening movement up to more people and making it more fun. As one commentator put it, it’s “an electric-bike for your feet.”